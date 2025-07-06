Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins and Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas Highlight Reserves for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK - Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins, the WNBA's fifth-leading active scorer, and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, the league's career triple-doubles leader, highlight the list of 12 players who have been named reserves for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+).

The reserves were selected by the WNBA's 13 head coaches, who each voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.

Joining Diggins as reserves at the guard position are the Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron, the Atlanta Dream's

Rhyne Howard, the Fever's Kelsey Mitchell, the Los Angeles Sparks' Kelsey Plum, the Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams, the Storm's Gabby Williams and the Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young.

Along with Thomas, reserves at the frontcourt position are the Mystics' Kiki Iriafen, the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and the Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton.

Citron, Iriafen, Thornton and Gabby Williams have each been named an All-Star for the first time.

In addition to these 12 reserves, the 10 starters - four guards and six frontcourt players selected by fans, current players and media - were previously announced, as were the two All-Star captains.

Reigning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2024 All-WNBA First Team selection Caitlin Clark of the Fever and 2024 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Kia WNBA MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier of the Lynx earned the role of captains by being the All-Star starters who received the most fan votes.

The starting guards will feature two-time All-Star Clark, rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, three-time All-Star Allisha Gray of the Dream and four-time All-Star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty.

In addition to five-time All-Star Collier, the starting frontcourts will feature 10-time All-Star forward Nneka Ogwumike of the Storm, seven-time All-Star forward Breanna Stewart of the Liberty, seven-time All-Star center A'ja Wilson of the Aces, three-time All-Star center-forward Aliyah Boston of the Fever and three-time All-Star forward Satou Sabally of the Mercury.

Clark and Collier will draft their respective rosters by selecting first from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves. ESPN will broadcast the roster draft for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game during an hourlong edition of WNBA Countdown on Tuesday, July 8 (7 p.m. ET).

If a player is unable to play in the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, a replacement will be named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game Reserves

Sonia Citron, Mystics (1st All-Star selection): The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm, Citron has played in all 18 games for the Mystics. Among current rookies, the 6-1 guard ranks second in scoring (14.6 ppg), third in rebounding (4.9 rpg), and fifth in assists (2.0 apg).

Skylar Diggins, Storm (7th All-Star selection): Now in her 11th WNBA season, Diggins 5,155 career points rank fifth among active players behind leader Tina Charles, Stewart, Brittney Griner, and Jewell Loyd. This is the first All-Star nod as a member of the Storm for the 5-9 guard, who made her All-Star debut in 2014 and most recently played in the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Diggins ranks 10th in the league in scoring this season (18.5 ppg) and tied for fourth in assists (5.9 apg).

Rhyne Howard, Dream (3rd All-Star selection): The Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2022 when she was the league's No. 1 overall draft pick, Howard is an All-Star for the third time in her four WNBA seasons. The 6-2 guard leads the league in made three-point shots (49) this season. She also is pacing the Dream, with a career-high 4.7 assists and ranks second on the team in scoring (16.8 ppg) behind Allisha Gray.

Kiki Iriafen, Mystics (1st All-Star selection): The other half of Washington's rookie All-Star tandem, Iriafen was selected No. 4 overall by the Mystics, one spot behind Citron in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. The 6-3 forward, who has started all 18 games for Washington, is tied for fourth in the WNBA in rebounding (8.3 rpg) this season and is third on the Mystics in scoring (12.3 ppg).

Kelsey Mitchell, Fever (3rd All-Star selection): Mitchell, whose team-leading and career-high 19.3 points per game rank fifth in the WNBA this season, is an All-Star selection for the third consecutive season. The 5-8 guard has averaged 24.6 points per game over her last five outings. For the season, she also ranks fourth in the league in made three-point shots (42) and is contributing 3.1 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Kelsey Plum, Sparks (4th All-Star selection): A two-time WNBA champion now in her first season with Los Angeles, Plum ranks fourth in the league in scoring (20.1 ppg), third in three-point shots made (44), and seventh in assists (5.6 apg) this season. The 5-8 guard was the MVP of the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where she scored 30 points in her All-Star debut.

Angel Reese, Sky (2nd All-Star selection): Reese, who has averaged 17.3 points and 17.5 rebounds over her last four games, leads the league in rebounds per game (12.6) and defensive rebounds per game (8.3). She also is averaging 12.4 points for the season. With 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists vs. the Connecticut Sun on June 15, the 6-3 forward became the second youngest WNBA player to record a triple-double, behind Caitlin Clark.

Alyssa Thomas, Mercury (6th All-Star selection): Now in her first season with Phoenix, Thomas is an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season. The 6-2 forward ranks first in the league in assists (9.4 apg) and eighth in field goal percentage (52.5) this season; she also is second on the Mercury in scoring (14.3 ppg) and rebounding (7.3 rpg). An All-WNBA First Team pick in 2023 and 2024, she was the runner-up to Breanna Stewart in voting for the 2023 Kia WNBA MVP.

Kayla Thornton, Valkyries (1st All-Star selection): Now in her 10th WNBA season, Thornton is an All-Star for the first time and is the second-most veteran player in league history to make their All-Star debut (Plenette Pierson, 13th season in 20215). Thornton leads Golden State with career-highs in scoring (14.9 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 rpg). The 6-1 forward was chosen by the Valkyries in the WNBA Expansion Draft presented by CarMax in December.

Courtney Williams, Lynx (2nd All-Star selection): Williams, who made her All-Star debut in 2021, is an All-Star for the second time. The 5-8 guard has helped Minnesota to the league's best record, 16-2. She is tied for fourth in the WNBA in assists (5.9 apg) this season and is contributing 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Gabby Williams, Storm (1st All-Star selection): The league's steals leader this season (2.6 spg), Williams is a WNBA All-Star for the first time. The 5-11 forward, now in her fourth season with Seattle after three with Chicago, is averaging career-highs of 13.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.6 steals per game

Jackie Young, Aces (4th All-Star selection): The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm and a two-time WNBA champion with Las Vegas, Young is an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season. The 6-0 guard ranks second on the Aces in scoring, averaging 17.3 points, the second-best figure of her career. She also ranks second among Aces players in assists (3.7 apg).

Below is the full roster of 2025 WNBA All-Stars.

2025 WNBA ALL-STARS

STARTERS

PLAYER TEAM POSITION HT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE YRS EXP ASG

^Paige Bueckers Dallas Wings Guard 6-0 10/20/01 Connecticut R 1

*Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Guard 6-0 1/22/02 Iowa 1 2

Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Guard 5-11 12/6/97 Oregon 5 4

Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Guard 6-0 1/12/95 South Carolina 8 3

*Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt 6-1 9/23/96 Connecticut 6 5

A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt 6-4 8/8/96 South Carolina 7 7

Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Frontcourt 6-4 8/27/94 Connecticut 8 7

Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever Frontcourt 6-5 12/11/01 South Carolina 2 3

Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm Frontcourt 6-3 7/2/90 Stanford 13 10

Satou Sabally Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt 6-4 4/25/98 Oregon 5 3

RESERVES

^Sonia Citron Washington Mystics Guard 6-1 10/22/03 Notre Dame R 1

Skylar Diggins Seattle Storm Guard 5-9 8/2/90 Notre Dame 10 7

Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Guard 6-2 4/29/00 Kentucky 3 3

^Kiki Iriafen Washington Mystics Frontcourt 6-3 8/26/03 Southern California R 1

Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Guard 5-8 11/12/95 Ohio State 7 3

Kelsey Plum Los Angeles Sparks Guard 5-8 8/24/94 Washington 7 4

Angel Reese Chicago Sky Frontcourt 6-3 5/6/02 Louisiana State 1 2

Alyssa Thomas Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt 6-2 4/12/92 Maryland 11 6

^Kayla Thornton Golden State Valkyries Frontcourt 6-1 10/20/92 Texas-El Paso 9 1

Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx Guard 5-8 5/11/94 South Florida 9 2

^Gabby Williams Seattle Storm Guard 5-11 9/9/96 Connecticut 6 1

Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Guard 6-0 9/16/97 Notre Dame 6 4

* denotes All-Star team captain by virtue of being one of the two highest vote-getters in voting by fans

^ denotes first-time All-Star selection

YRS EXP denotes number of seasons completed entering 2025 season

ASG denotes number of All-Star selections including 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of three full days packed with WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest, Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA Live presented by Panini. The WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will both air on ESPN on Friday, July 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.







