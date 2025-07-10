Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (7.10.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX 91 (18-3), Los Angeles sparks 82 (6-14)

July 10, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

In 18:49 minutes off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman delivered 18 points, including 16 in the first half, her highest-scoring half of the season. Hiedeman also added two assists, one steal and a rebound while shooting 7-of-12 from the floor, marking her seventh game of the season scoring in double figures.

Courtney Williams finished with 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds in today's contest. Williams has now scored in double-figures in seven straight games and in 10 out of the last 11 games. This is Williams' fourth game of the season and 25th career game totaling a 15+ pts/five+ assists/five+ reb line.

Kayla McBride totaled five points, two assists and two steals this afternoon. With her assist at the assist at 3:39 in the third quarter, McBride recorded her 400th career, becoming the 18th player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Alanna Smith had an efficient outing with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting (85.7%), including going 3-of-4 from beyond the arc this afternoon. Smith also served two blocks, her 14th game this season recording two+ blocks, as she leads the league in total blocks (46) and is second in blocks per game (2.3).

In 12:21 minutes off the bench, Diamond Miller tied her season high for three-pointers made in both a game and a half (2), going 2-for-3 from three-point range (66.7%).

Naphessa Collier totaled 17 points, adding five assists and eight rebounds while recording a season-high three offensive rebounds in a quarter.

Collier extended her consecutive free-throw streak to 48 straight makes, going 1-for-1 from the line tonight, standing at 10th in the WNBA all-time for consecutive makes from the line in a single season.

64 Elena Delle Donne Aug. 8, 2019 Sept. 8, 2019

62 Eva Nemcova June 14, 1999 Aug. 21, 1999

59 Elena Delle Donne June 4, 2017 July 25, 2017

59 DeWanna Bonner July 10, 2015 Aug. 7, 2015

58 Elena Delle Donne June 14, 2015 June 30, 2015

50 Elena Delle Donne June 2, 2023 Aug. 26, 2023

50 Elena Delle Donne May 21, 2014 Aug. 3, 2014

50 Becky Hammon June 22, 2007 Aug. 9, 2007

49 Nicole Powell June 7, 2009 July 23, 2009

48 Napheesa Collier June 3, 2025 July 9, 2025

Team Notes

With today's win, the Lynx captured its 500th regular-season victory, joining the Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun in becoming just the third franchise in WNBA history to reach 500 wins.

Minnesota's bench tallied 34 points, marking the fourth game this season with a 30+ point performance from the bench. The effort was led by Hiedeman (18 points) and Miller (6 points, 2-of-3 3PM).

Minnesota finished with a season-high 13 steals as four separate players recorded 2+ steals (Collier, McBride, Smith, Williams).

The Lynx scored 30 points in the third quarter, their second-highest scoring quarter this season, and their best third-quarter performance of the season.







