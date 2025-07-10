Aces Unable to Fend off Mystics Comeback, Fall 70-68 in Virginia

July 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

FAIRFAX, Virginia -Despite a game-high 20 points from Jewell Loyd, the Las Vegas Aces (9-11) let a 15-point, second half lead slip away, and were edged 70-68 by the Washington Mystics (10-10) Thursday night on the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Chelsea Gray added 13 points and a team-high 7 rebounds, Dana Evans came off the bench for 11 points and Jackie Young added 10 points and tied Gray with 7 caroms to end the Aces 5-game road swing.

Brittney Sykes led 3 Mystics players in double figures with 18 points.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 15, Washington 15)

With Washington up 13-8, Las Vegas outscored the hosts 7-2 to close the first period for the fifth tie of the game. After shooting 2 of 12 from the floor to start, the Aces closed the opening quarter by hitting 4 of their final 7 shots from the field. Washington made 35.3% of their field goal attempts. The Mystics netted the lone 3 as the teams combined for 1 of 13 from distance. Megan Gustafson, playing in her first game of the year, and Loyd scored 4 apiece and the Mystics got 6 from Shakira Austin.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 40, Washington 27)

With the game tied for a sixth and final time at 18-all, the Aces strung together a 9-2 run for a 27-20 advantage at 4:39. Following a Mystics and-1, the Aces capped the half on an 11-4 run. The Aces made 10 of 18 (.556) from the field while holding the Mystics to 5 of 13 (.385) of their attempts. Las Vegas scored 10 points off Washington's 5 turnovers, gave up 3 points on their lone TO and outrebounded the Mystics 10-5. Loyd scored a high of 9 and Sykes chipped in 6 for Washington.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 55, Washington 50)

The Aces expanded their lead to 46-31 early in the quarter but Washington fought back with a 10-2 run and the Aces lead was cut to 48-41 midway through the quarter. With the Aces back up in double figures, 52-41, Washington began to chip away and got to within 4 points, 54-50. It was Washington with the hot hand in the period as the hosts made 56.2% of their field goal attempts and the Aces shot 35.3%. Loyd scored 5 for the Aces, Sykes had 7.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Washington 70, Las Vegas 68)

Holding a 66-58 lead with 3:45 remaining in the game, the Aces were unable to score for more than 2 minutes, while Washington inched to within a point, 66-65, on a pair of free throws. A Young bucket at 1:32 stopped the scoring drought. However, those were the final points of the game for the visitors. DC scored the game's next 4 points for its first lead since late in the first quarter, 69-68 with 39.8 seconds remaining. The Aces had some good looks down the stretch, but their 3 attempts in the waning seconds wouldn't go in. The Aces shooting dropped to 29.4% in the final frame, while the Mystics hit on 46.7% of theirs. Young scored 6 and Sonia Citron had 7 for Washington.

KEY STATS

Both teams combined for 5 of 36 (.138) from 3-point range - the Aces shot a season-low-tying 12% (3-25 3FGs), while the Mystics shot 18.2% (2-11 3FGs) from distance.

Las Vegas connected on 27 of 71 (.380) field goals, while Washington netted 27 of 62 (.435) of their field goal attempts.

The Aces scored 14 points off 17 Washington turnovers, but gave up 16 points off 13 their own miscues.

Washington outscored Las Vegas 44-38 in the paint, 8-7 on fast break points and outrebounded Las Vegas 35-31; the Aces edged Washington 10-9 in second chance points.

GAME NOTES

Gustafson, who finished with 4 points and rebounds in 22:10 minutes of play, saw her first game action of the season after sustaining a lower left leg injury on April 28.

Loyd entered the game with 605 career 3-pointers made and passed Tamika Catchings (606) for No. 10 on the WNBA's all-time career made 3-pointers list. She now has 607 made 3s.

With 1 steal tonight, Gray needs just 1 more steal to become the 5 th player in WNBA history with at least 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists, 400 steals and 100 blocked shots. Gray, who has played in 345 games, should become the second-fastest behind Alyssa Thomas (327) and ahead of current No. 2 Candace Parker (377). She currently has 4,170 points, 1,100 rebounds, 1,716 assists, 399 steals and 103 blocked shots.

Loyd now has 5,753 points for her career, which ranks No. 19 in

WNBA history. Breanna Stewart is No. 18 with 5,791.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy) and A'ja Wilson (right wrist).

