WNBA's Chicago Sky Announces Landmark Partnership with Ordr to Revolutionize Fan Experiences Through Payment Innovation

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a landmark partnership with Ordr, the premier payment data and processing innovator in sports and entertainment. This strategic collaboration will revolutionize fan experiences by leveraging a dynamic payment data layer.

Ordr's platform, offered as a payment platform as a service, unifies every dollar spent and is designed to elevate both fan engagement and operational efficiency beginning this season.

This partnership positions the Chicago Sky as pioneers in professional women's sports, adopting a sophisticated, vertically integrated payment platform which uses artificial intelligence to provide faster, frictionless fan transactions while reducing financial operational costs.

"The Chicago Sky are extremely innovative, from ownership to front office," said Ryan Bott, CEO of Ordr. "They're leaders in professional women's sports, and upgrading to a modern, AI-driven payment platform was critical to support their revenue goals. The Sky's forward-thinking vision needed a technology partner that could reduce costs, elevate fan experiences, and unlock new revenue opportunities. Our goals aligned perfectly, and we're thrilled to partner with the Sky to set a new benchmark for operational excellence in the WNBA."

Through vertical integration, Ordr enables teams to access the most advanced transaction analytics without the need to replace existing payment terminals. Ordr's unparalleled payment data layer transforms transaction insights at an aggregate level, breathing life into optimizing fan engagement and driving new revenue streams.

"Partnering with Ordr represents a strategic advancement for our financial operations," said Stephanie Hedrick, Chief Financial Officer of the Chicago Sky. "Ordr's intelligent platform not only streamlines our transactional processes, but also provides unprecedented visibility into our revenue, enabling smarter decisions, greater efficiency, and accelerated financial performance."







