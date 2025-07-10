Fever Continue Homestand on Friday Night against Atlanta

The Fever's longest homestand of the season continues on Friday night when the Atlanta Dream visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It is the fourth and final meeting in the regular season between the Fever and the Dream, who played three times over the first month of the season. Atlanta won two of the previous three meetings.

After opening their homestand with an 81-54 rout of Las Vegas, the Fever have dropped their last two contests, including am 80-61 decision to Golden State on Wednesday. Indiana's offense sputtered after a 23-point first quarter, tallying just 38 points the rest of the game, including just nine in the second quarter and 10 in the fourth. The Fever shot just 30.9 percent from the field in the loss.

One bright spot was rookie forward Makayla Timpson, who scored a career-best 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting while also tallying six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

"She's going to be a great asset for us as we go forward here," All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark, who returned from a five-game absence on Wednesday, said of Timpson. "I'm just really proud of her. She comes in every single day, works as hard as she can and is a great teammate. When her number has been called, she's really produced, so it's really awesome to see the ways she's playing and I know she'll keep it up moving forward."

The Dream currently sit in fourth place in the WNBA standings, three games ahead of seventh-place Indiana.

Atlanta has two All-Stars this year in guard Allisha Gray and wing Rhyne Howard. Gray is averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from 3-point range. Howard contributes 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.







