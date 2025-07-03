Mystics at Lynx Postgame Notes - July 3, 2025

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Mystics 75 - Lynx 92

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (75) Olsen (19) Iriafen (7) Melbourne (4)

Lynx (92) Collier (28) Williams (6) Williams (8)

Mystics Game Notes:

Lucy Olsen scored a career-high 19 points on 7-10 shooting and recorded three assists.

She has reached double figures in two of the last three games.

Olson recorded her second game this season shooting 50% + FG, 40%+ 3PT, and 90%+ FT.

She joins Sonia Citron, Monique Akoa-Makani, and Paige Bueckers as the only rookies with multiple such games this season.

Olsen becomes one of our four rookies - alongside Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, and Carla Leite to shoot 70% or better on 10+ field goal attempts this season.

Aaliyah Edwards tallied 15 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

She notched her second double-digit scoring effort of the season (last: 13 vs. Connecticut, June 8),

Edwards recorded the ninth 10+ point, 5+ rebound game of her career.

Shakira Austin finished with 10 points, five rebounds and went 4-of-5 from the free line.

She has scored in double figures in six straight games.

Austin also tallied her sixth 10+ point, 5+ rebound performance of the season.

She shot 80% from the line, marking her fifth game shooting at least 80% or better.

Sonia Citron added seven points with four rebounds.

Citron has made at least one three-pointer in seven consecutive games, tied with Kathryn Westbeld (Phoenix) for the longest streak by a rookie this season.

She is tied for third-longest active three-point streak in the WNBA.

Her seven-game streak is also tied for the fifth-longest such streak in franchise history (Tayler Hill, Alana Beard, Stacey Dales).

Jade Melbourne contributed six points and four assists in her fourth start of the season.

Melbourne has posted 3+ assists in four of her last five games.

Additional notes

All 10 players who saw the court for the Mystics scored.

Nine different players scored in the first quarter on 11 made field goals.

This marks just the second time in franchise history (since the WNBA adopted quarters in 2006) that Washington had nine players make a field goal in a single quarter.

Washington outrebounded the Lynx 35-30.

The Mystics have won the rebounding margin 12 times this season, including both games against the Lynx.

The team shot 45.0% from the field (27-60), their ninth game this season shooting at least 45%.







