Head Coaches Set for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game
July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
With the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game head coaches slated to come from the two teams with the best winning percentage through tonight's games, the All-Star coaching staffs are now set.
And with the head coach of the top-ranked team scheduled to guide the All-Star team whose captain earned the most fan votes, the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game head coaches are as follows:
Team Clark will be coached by Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve.
Team Collier will be coached by New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello.
The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Fever, on Saturday, July 19 on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ (8:30 p.m. ET).
