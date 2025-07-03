Head Coaches Set for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

With the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game head coaches slated to come from the two teams with the best winning percentage through tonight's games, the All-Star coaching staffs are now set.

And with the head coach of the top-ranked team scheduled to guide the All-Star team whose captain earned the most fan votes, the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game head coaches are as follows:

Team Clark will be coached by Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve.

Team Collier will be coached by New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Fever, on Saturday, July 19 on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ (8:30 p.m. ET).







