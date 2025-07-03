Diggins Lifts Storm at Atlanta, 80-79

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

COLLEGE PARK, GA - Skylar Diggins scored on a driving lay-in that rolled all the way around the rim and dropped with 3.4 seconds remaining, securing the fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night, 80-79.

Diggins' basket gave her 11 points for the night. Nneka Ogwumike poured in 24 for the Storm and Erica Wheeler had 21.

"Sky is a competitor and a passionate player in clutch moments," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said. "Time and again we've seen in this league what she can do."

Gabby Williams added 11 points as the Storm climbed into a tie with the Dream for the No. 4 spot in the overall standings.

With less than three minutes to go, Ogwumike had two big plays to cut it to a one possession game: a traditional three-point play at 2:15 brought it to 75-73, and a turnaround jumper at 1:06 brought it to 77-75.

Two Dream free throws pushed it back to a four-point game of 79-75 with 51.2 seconds remaining. Diggins grabbed an offensive rebound and found Wheeler well behind the arc on the right side where she hit nothing but net, making it 79-78 at 0:32.5.

Seattle forced a missed 3-pointer, and Ogwumike grabbed the rebound as the Storm called its final timeout with 11.4 seconds left.

Diggins took an inbounds pass with 11.4 seconds left while Ogwumike set the screen. Diggins drove around it to the left, went all the way to the hoop and watched it swirl around and go in.

"Skylar does Skylar things - Big Mamma is going to do her thing," Ogwumike said. "She's relentless. She's going to keep on going. There's just a dog and a fire in her that's lit all the time."

The Dream still had 3.4 seconds to try for a winner, but in the last possession of the game, Wheeler put tight defense on Jordin Canada. Canada's 3-point attempt from 27 feet out on the right side fell short, and the buzzer sounded before Atlanta could get off a putback attempt.

Ogwumike's 24 points pushed her up two spots on the WNBA's all-time scoring list, as she passed No. 8 Sue Bird and No. 7 Cappie Pondexter. Ogwumike now has 6,815 points for her career.

"For Nneka to be mentioned in the same sentence as Sue and now surpassing her magnifies who Nneka is," said Coach Quinn. "She is greatness personified and the most disciplined person I know. That's a lot of buckets. Think about that list - Cappie and Sue. To break records and be mentioned among the greats proves that she is great."

Canada led Atlanta with a career-high 25 points, picking up 10 of those at the free throw line. Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray both had double-doubles: 18 points and 10 rebounds for Jones, 12 points and 11 boards for Gray.

UP NEXT: Seattle continues its East Coast road trip with a matchup at Barclays Center on Sunday, July 6. The Storm and Liberty tipoff at 1:00 pm ET on CBS.







