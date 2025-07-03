Connecticut Sun to Launch Networking Event Connecting Business and Basketball

Uncasville, CT The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce the launch of Hoops & Handshakes: Where Business Meets Basketball. This networking event is in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, Greater Mystic, Greater Norwich, and Middlesex County. Hoops & Handshakes will take place on Monday, July 28, from 4:30-6:30 PM EST at the Mohegan Sun Cabaret Theatre.

The event is designed to connect a diverse group of professionals in a relaxed atmosphere that includes light appetizers and refreshments. Attendees will be able to exchange ideas and expand their networks as they engage with professionals. Upon the conclusion of the networking, the group will have the opportunity to attend the Connecticut Sun matchup against the Seattle Storm at 7:00 PM EST.

Tickets start at $25. For more information, please contact Anthony Sanders at asanders@connecticutsun.com or call 860-862-4318.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







