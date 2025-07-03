Aces Unable to Overcome 22-Point Halftime Deficit, Fall to Fever 81-54

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







INDIANAPOLIS -The Las Vegas Aces (8-9) could not overcome their poor shooting or a 22-point deficit at halftime, and their streak of 16 consecutive victories over the Indiana Fever (9-8) was halted, 81-54, on July 3 in Indianapolis. A'ja Wilson was the lone Las Vegas player to score in double figures, finishing with a game-high 29 points.

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston topped Indiana's scoring with 25 and 20 points.

KEY RUNS

First Quarter Highlights (Indiana 21, Las Vegas 14)

The Fever scored the game's first 6 points in an 11-5 opening run. Indiana took a double-digit lead, 17-7, at 3:17 and was up 19-8 at 2:03. Wilson outscored Indiana 6-2 to close the quarter. The Fever held the Aces to 28.6% shooting from the field, while netting 52.9% of their attempts. Indy hit 8 of 10 in the paint and held Las Vegas to 2 of 7 in outscoring the Aces 16-4 inside the key. Wilson led all scorers with 10 points; Boston paced Indy with 8.

Second Quarter Highlights (Indiana 46, Las Vegas 24)

After a Las Vegas 3, Indy countered with 8 straight in a 14-3 run as its lead expanded to 35-20 at 4:35. Las Vegas' shooting woes continued in the second quarter as the team made just 23.5% (4-7 FGs) from the field, while Indy swished in 81.8% (9-11 FGs) of their attempts. The Fever made all 6 of their tries from the paint, and the Aces hit only 3 of their 13. Wilson scored 7 of the Aces 10 points and both Boston and Aari McDonald chipped in 6 apiece as 6 members of their team put points on the board.

Third Quarter Highlights (Indiana 68, Las Vegas 47)

The Aces kept pace with the Fever, outscoring the home side 23-22 with the help of making 12 of 14 from the line to the Fever's 4 of 5. However, they never drew closer than 13 points, 49-36 at 6:13. The Aces hit 35.7% (5-14 FGs) of their field goal tries and the Fever made 36.4% (8-22 FGs) of theirs. Wilson topped all scorers with 12 points and Mitchell had 10 for Indiana.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Indiana 81, Las Vegas 54)

The Fever shot 5 of 13 from the floor and the Aces made 3 of 16 to bring the game to a close. No Las Vegas player scored more than 2 points; Boston scored 6 for Indy.

KEY STATS

The Aces, who made 26.2% (16-61 FGs) of their field goal attempts, finished with their lowest shooting night of the season; the Fever shot 49.2% (31-63 FGs).

Indiana outrebounded Las Vegas 37-26 and dished out 24 assists to the Aces 12.

The Aces gave up 19 points off 19 turnovers, but scored 17 off the Fever's 17 miscues.

Indy outscored Las Vegas 38-20 in the paint.

GAME NOTES

Wilson has now scored in double figures in each of her past 65 regular season games, tying Arike Ogunbowale for the 6th longest streak in league history and longest active streak. Breanna Stewart's 73 consecutive double-figure games ranks No. 5.

Loyd now has 5,720 points for her career, which ranks No. 20 in WNBA history. Brittney Griner is No. 19 with 5,731; Wilson's 5,092 points ranks No. 26, with Swin Cash 's 5,119 points sitting at No. 25.

With 2 assists, Gray now has 1,702 for her career, which ranks No. 7 among all-time WNBA assist leaders. Becky Hammon is 6 assists away at No. 6 with 1,708.

Young missed her first attempt at the line, ending her streak of 39 consecutive made free throws, which dated to June 11.

Young now has 2,979 career points and is 21 away from her 3,000th point, at which time she will become the 5th player in franchise history to hit that milestone.

The Aces were without Megan Gustafson (lower left leg) and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: The Aces remain on the road the next 3 games. First up is a July 6 contest at Connecticut (2-15), which tips at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Las Vegas 34, followed by a July 8 clash at New York (12-5) and a July 10 visit to Washington (8-10).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.