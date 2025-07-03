Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes

Los Angeles Sparks (5-13) at New York Liberty (12-5)

Game 18 | July 3, 2025 | Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY | Spectrum SportsNet

Game Leaders:

Sparks

PTS - Dearica Hamby (25)

REB - Dearica Hamby (9)

AST - Kelsey Plum (8)

Liberty

PTS - Natasha Cloud (23)

REB - Breanna Stewart (14)

AST - Natasha Cloud (7)

First Quarter:

Forward Rickea Jackson's driving layup, via an assist from guard Julie Allemand at the 9:31 mark, were the first points of the game

The Sparks opened the contest on a 6-0 run, with four of the points scored by forward Dearica Hamby

Guard Kelsey Plum scored a team-high-tying seven points (2-for-4 FG, 3-for-3 FT) in the opening quarter, also grabbing four rebounds and dishing one assist

Hamby tied for the Sparks' high in scoring with seven points (2-for-3 FG, 3-for-4 FT), securing a game-high five rebounds and recording one assist and one steal

The Sparks outscored the Liberty in paint points 14-8 in the first

The first quarter featured three lead changes and three ties

Second Quarter:

Guard-forward Rae Burrell scored the first points of her season with a reverse layup at the 9:40 mark off an assist from center Mercedes Russell, making the score 22-21, Sparks advantage

Allemand scored her first points after returning from EuroBasket with a driving layup at the 9:02 mark

Forward-center Azurá Stevens drained the Sparks' first three-pointer of the game with 7:53 left in the quarter to make the score 29-23, Los Angeles

Burrell drilled her first three-pointer of the season with 15 seconds left in the first half to make the score 41-37, Sparks advantage

Hamby held the team high in scoring for the first half with 10 points (3-for-5 FG, 4-for-6 FT), also grabbing a team-high-tying five boards. Plum also secured five rebounds in the first half

The first half featured eight lead changes and six ties

The Sparks outscored New York in paint points 20-14 in the first half

Third Quarter:

The Sparks scored the first seven points of the third, including a Stevens layup and an Allemand triple, with those two shots assisted by Plum. This gave Los Angeles its largest advantage of the game, 48-37

Hamby sank a three-pointer with 6:56 left in the third quarter off a Plum assist

Head Coach Lynne Roberts successfully challenged a foul call against Hamby (it was switched to a Hamby block) at the 6:18 mark. After the call was overturned, the Sparks took over possession and retained its timeout

Hamby found Jackson with a beautiful backdoor pass for a layup, tying the game at 55. Hamby then stole the ball and made a breakaway layup on the ensuing Liberty possession, giving Los Angeles a 57-55 lead at the 3:17 mark

Hamby scored a team-high nine points in the third, going 4-for-5 from the floor

The Sparks assisted on all eight of their made field goals in the quarter

Fourth Quarter:

Stevens made the Sparks' first basket in the quarter with a running layup via a Plum assist at the 8:37 mark

Allemand sank the first three-pointer of the fourth quarter off a Plum assist with 3:35 left in the game

Hamby tallied a team-high three rebounds and team-high six points (3-for 5 FG) along with an assist in the fourth

Los Angeles shot 50.0% (6-for-12) in the fourth and assisted on all six of its made field goals

In the fourth, the Sparks limited the Liberty to 35.7% shooting overall and 1-for-4 from beyond the arc

There were three lead changes and two ties in the second half

Main Takeaways:

Los Angeles shot 48.2% (27-for-56) from the field in the game

Forward Dearica Hamby matched her season high in field goals made with 10 and scored a game-high 25 points with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks

Forward-center Azurá Stevens matched her season high in blocks and assists with four each. Stevens also recorded 12 points (5-for-8 FG) and seven rebounds

Guard Kelsey Plum set her season high in rebounds with seven, also dishing game-high eight assists and making a game-high nine free throws

Guard-forward Rae Burrell checked into the game with 1:50 left in the first quarter and recorded 5 PTS and 2 REB in her return from a 16-game injury absence

Guard Julie Allemand tallied 10 PTS, 3 AST, and 2 REB in her return from a seven-game absence due to EuroBasket competition, where she and teammate guard Julie Vanloo won Belgium's second consecutive championship (the Cats also won in 2023)

Vanloo checked into her first game with the Sparks at the 8:14 mark of the second quarter

Pregame Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On signing Julie Vanloo:

"When we heard that the Valkyries waived [Julie Vanloo], I immediately said to our GM, 'let's see if we can get her.' So, we signed her. We were hopeful, and then we wouldn't know for sure until 5 p.m. [on Thursday], so she was actually waiting outside the arena until we got the call with her luggage. The things these players go through is remarkable, all to play. Now we've got two Belgian players, the one-two backcourt for the Eurobasket champs...so we're excited about it."

On the Azurá Stevens-Dearica Hamby Sparks frontcourt:

"I don't think people talk about them enough. They were, for a while, the most efficient frontcourt in the league. [Dearica Hamby] last year broke the single-season Sparks scoring record, and ... she was an All-Star last year, she should be one this year. She's more efficient this year, her numbers are about the same, but more efficient. She has an unbelievable motor, just an incredible human being. She's someone that you just can really count on every day. And then, Azurá [Stevens] is having the best season of her career, and again, it's the efficiency piece. They play well together, and Azurá plays the four for us, but she's really a 6'6" guard, so it's a luxury for me to have that. She's shooting at a great percentage, and both of those guys have been unbelievably reliable. I'm very, very blessed to have them both, and I hope they both are All-Stars."

Postgame Press Conference Quotes:

Head Coach Lynne Roberts

On Thursday's loss:

"I thought, defensively, we were really good. Rebounding-wise, we did a tremendous job, and I am proud of our team... They kinda threw a haymaker there in the third and we got a little bit tight and then... we were down too big, but hats off to them... I think there [were] a couple times where we executed, we got good shots and we just kind of missed them."

On continuing to grow from losses:

"With change, it takes a minute to adapt. For me, how do I quantify success if it's not just outcome-driven? It [would definitely be] an improvement from game to game. We played Chicago. They beat us. We did not play well, and we did not play collectively. We did not have that look in our eye, and tonight we did. So, I want to build on that. I don't ever want to be in the business of moral victories, but... you do have to keep perspective as to where our franchise is versus where New York's is. It's just... different. They returned everybody... and we're building. So, just maintain perspective, stay positive, and build on successes, even if you don't come out with the outcome you want."

On Rae Burrell's return:

"I n terms of Rae [Burrell], I thought she did great. She hit a couple big shots, hit a three and was... super active on defense. I thought she was great for [her] first time back, and she really hasn't practiced. With a bone injury, once it's healed, you're back, and you kind of get thrown in the fire, and I thought she did great... I feel like we're starting to get the group together that we had anticipated coming in, and it's awesome to have her back."

Julie Allemand

On her first game back since winning the 2025 EuroBasket championship:

"It's not easy to come back, especially on the court to remember all the plays and everything. I know it's still not enough, and it sucks to lose for sure, especially when you feel like you have the game in your hands. But, the third quarter killed us, and I hope we're gonna learn from it... Coach is happy, but it's still hard when you lose because I really think that with this group, we can do a lot. We really can do a lot... We all said we [are] all healthy now... Julie [Vanloo]'s gonna get her rhythm, she's gonna [get to] know her teammates, everything and I think it's going to be a plus to have everybody... It's exciting because we are almost there, and we [are] still missing some pieces. When everything's going to be together, it's going to be great."

Azurá Stevens

On continuing to go through adversity:

"I think that just shows our growth. When teams [punched] us in the past, we've... let the game slip away, but I'm proud of the way that we fought back and were right back in the game. We got their punch, and then we punched them back. Like Coach said, we [had] really good looks in the third, and some of them just didn't fall... I think our defense [was] really great tonight, and we had a little bit of lulls, so I think that's kind of what contributed to the loss, but I think we withstood the runs pretty well."

On Julie Allemand's return:

"[Julie Allemand] just came in and provided a great point guard presence for us. We really need that. Someone to come in, control the offense and even defensively, get up and guard their guards and kind of control the game that way. It's great to have her back. We're proud of her, a recent [champion], so [congratulations] on that... Just being able to come in and get us organized offensively is really, really nice."

What's Next?: The Sparks close their road trip against the Indiana Fever July 5 (7 p.m. EST), then returning home to host the Minnesota Lynx July 10 (12 p.m. PST).







