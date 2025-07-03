Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes
July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
Los Angeles Sparks (5-13) at New York Liberty (12-5)
Game 18 | July 3, 2025 | Barclays Center | Brooklyn, NY | Spectrum SportsNet
Game Leaders:
Sparks
PTS - Dearica Hamby (25)
REB - Dearica Hamby (9)
AST - Kelsey Plum (8)
Liberty
PTS - Natasha Cloud (23)
REB - Breanna Stewart (14)
AST - Natasha Cloud (7)
First Quarter:
Forward Rickea Jackson's driving layup, via an assist from guard Julie Allemand at the 9:31 mark, were the first points of the game
The Sparks opened the contest on a 6-0 run, with four of the points scored by forward Dearica Hamby
Guard Kelsey Plum scored a team-high-tying seven points (2-for-4 FG, 3-for-3 FT) in the opening quarter, also grabbing four rebounds and dishing one assist
Hamby tied for the Sparks' high in scoring with seven points (2-for-3 FG, 3-for-4 FT), securing a game-high five rebounds and recording one assist and one steal
The Sparks outscored the Liberty in paint points 14-8 in the first
The first quarter featured three lead changes and three ties
Second Quarter:
Guard-forward Rae Burrell scored the first points of her season with a reverse layup at the 9:40 mark off an assist from center Mercedes Russell, making the score 22-21, Sparks advantage
Allemand scored her first points after returning from EuroBasket with a driving layup at the 9:02 mark
Forward-center Azurá Stevens drained the Sparks' first three-pointer of the game with 7:53 left in the quarter to make the score 29-23, Los Angeles
Burrell drilled her first three-pointer of the season with 15 seconds left in the first half to make the score 41-37, Sparks advantage
Hamby held the team high in scoring for the first half with 10 points (3-for-5 FG, 4-for-6 FT), also grabbing a team-high-tying five boards. Plum also secured five rebounds in the first half
The first half featured eight lead changes and six ties
The Sparks outscored New York in paint points 20-14 in the first half
Third Quarter:
The Sparks scored the first seven points of the third, including a Stevens layup and an Allemand triple, with those two shots assisted by Plum. This gave Los Angeles its largest advantage of the game, 48-37
Hamby sank a three-pointer with 6:56 left in the third quarter off a Plum assist
Head Coach Lynne Roberts successfully challenged a foul call against Hamby (it was switched to a Hamby block) at the 6:18 mark. After the call was overturned, the Sparks took over possession and retained its timeout
Hamby found Jackson with a beautiful backdoor pass for a layup, tying the game at 55. Hamby then stole the ball and made a breakaway layup on the ensuing Liberty possession, giving Los Angeles a 57-55 lead at the 3:17 mark
Hamby scored a team-high nine points in the third, going 4-for-5 from the floor
The Sparks assisted on all eight of their made field goals in the quarter
Fourth Quarter:
Stevens made the Sparks' first basket in the quarter with a running layup via a Plum assist at the 8:37 mark
Allemand sank the first three-pointer of the fourth quarter off a Plum assist with 3:35 left in the game
Hamby tallied a team-high three rebounds and team-high six points (3-for 5 FG) along with an assist in the fourth
Los Angeles shot 50.0% (6-for-12) in the fourth and assisted on all six of its made field goals
In the fourth, the Sparks limited the Liberty to 35.7% shooting overall and 1-for-4 from beyond the arc
There were three lead changes and two ties in the second half
Main Takeaways:
Los Angeles shot 48.2% (27-for-56) from the field in the game
Forward Dearica Hamby matched her season high in field goals made with 10 and scored a game-high 25 points with nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks
Forward-center Azurá Stevens matched her season high in blocks and assists with four each. Stevens also recorded 12 points (5-for-8 FG) and seven rebounds
Guard Kelsey Plum set her season high in rebounds with seven, also dishing game-high eight assists and making a game-high nine free throws
Guard-forward Rae Burrell checked into the game with 1:50 left in the first quarter and recorded 5 PTS and 2 REB in her return from a 16-game injury absence
Guard Julie Allemand tallied 10 PTS, 3 AST, and 2 REB in her return from a seven-game absence due to EuroBasket competition, where she and teammate guard Julie Vanloo won Belgium's second consecutive championship (the Cats also won in 2023)
Vanloo checked into her first game with the Sparks at the 8:14 mark of the second quarter
Pregame Quotes:
Head Coach Lynne Roberts
On signing Julie Vanloo:
"When we heard that the Valkyries waived [Julie Vanloo], I immediately said to our GM, 'let's see if we can get her.' So, we signed her. We were hopeful, and then we wouldn't know for sure until 5 p.m. [on Thursday], so she was actually waiting outside the arena until we got the call with her luggage. The things these players go through is remarkable, all to play. Now we've got two Belgian players, the one-two backcourt for the Eurobasket champs...so we're excited about it."
On the Azurá Stevens-Dearica Hamby Sparks frontcourt:
"I don't think people talk about them enough. They were, for a while, the most efficient frontcourt in the league. [Dearica Hamby] last year broke the single-season Sparks scoring record, and ... she was an All-Star last year, she should be one this year. She's more efficient this year, her numbers are about the same, but more efficient. She has an unbelievable motor, just an incredible human being. She's someone that you just can really count on every day. And then, Azurá [Stevens] is having the best season of her career, and again, it's the efficiency piece. They play well together, and Azurá plays the four for us, but she's really a 6'6" guard, so it's a luxury for me to have that. She's shooting at a great percentage, and both of those guys have been unbelievably reliable. I'm very, very blessed to have them both, and I hope they both are All-Stars."
Postgame Press Conference Quotes:
Head Coach Lynne Roberts
On Thursday's loss:
"I thought, defensively, we were really good. Rebounding-wise, we did a tremendous job, and I am proud of our team... They kinda threw a haymaker there in the third and we got a little bit tight and then... we were down too big, but hats off to them... I think there [were] a couple times where we executed, we got good shots and we just kind of missed them."
On continuing to grow from losses:
"With change, it takes a minute to adapt. For me, how do I quantify success if it's not just outcome-driven? It [would definitely be] an improvement from game to game. We played Chicago. They beat us. We did not play well, and we did not play collectively. We did not have that look in our eye, and tonight we did. So, I want to build on that. I don't ever want to be in the business of moral victories, but... you do have to keep perspective as to where our franchise is versus where New York's is. It's just... different. They returned everybody... and we're building. So, just maintain perspective, stay positive, and build on successes, even if you don't come out with the outcome you want."
On Rae Burrell's return:
"I n terms of Rae [Burrell], I thought she did great. She hit a couple big shots, hit a three and was... super active on defense. I thought she was great for [her] first time back, and she really hasn't practiced. With a bone injury, once it's healed, you're back, and you kind of get thrown in the fire, and I thought she did great... I feel like we're starting to get the group together that we had anticipated coming in, and it's awesome to have her back."
Julie Allemand
On her first game back since winning the 2025 EuroBasket championship:
"It's not easy to come back, especially on the court to remember all the plays and everything. I know it's still not enough, and it sucks to lose for sure, especially when you feel like you have the game in your hands. But, the third quarter killed us, and I hope we're gonna learn from it... Coach is happy, but it's still hard when you lose because I really think that with this group, we can do a lot. We really can do a lot... We all said we [are] all healthy now... Julie [Vanloo]'s gonna get her rhythm, she's gonna [get to] know her teammates, everything and I think it's going to be a plus to have everybody... It's exciting because we are almost there, and we [are] still missing some pieces. When everything's going to be together, it's going to be great."
Azurá Stevens
On continuing to go through adversity:
"I think that just shows our growth. When teams [punched] us in the past, we've... let the game slip away, but I'm proud of the way that we fought back and were right back in the game. We got their punch, and then we punched them back. Like Coach said, we [had] really good looks in the third, and some of them just didn't fall... I think our defense [was] really great tonight, and we had a little bit of lulls, so I think that's kind of what contributed to the loss, but I think we withstood the runs pretty well."
On Julie Allemand's return:
"[Julie Allemand] just came in and provided a great point guard presence for us. We really need that. Someone to come in, control the offense and even defensively, get up and guard their guards and kind of control the game that way. It's great to have her back. We're proud of her, a recent [champion], so [congratulations] on that... Just being able to come in and get us organized offensively is really, really nice."
What's Next?: The Sparks close their road trip against the Indiana Fever July 5 (7 p.m. EST), then returning home to host the Minnesota Lynx July 10 (12 p.m. PST).
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025
- Rookies Lead the Way as Wings Top Phoenix - Dallas Wings
- Diggins Lifts Storm at Atlanta, 80-79 - Seattle Storm
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 79, Seattle Storm 80 - Atlanta Dream
- Postgame Notes: New York 89, Los Angeles 79 - New York Liberty
- Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes - Los Angeles Sparks
- Mystics at Lynx Postgame Notes - July 3, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Aces Unable to Overcome 22-Point Halftime Deficit, Fall to Fever 81-54 - Las Vegas Aces
- Head Coaches Set for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Indiana Fever Earn 27-Point Victory over Las Vegas - Indiana Fever
- Sparks Sign Guard Julie Vanloo - Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun to Launch Networking Event Connecting Business and Basketball - Connecticut Sun
- Natalie Nakase Named WNBA Coach of the Month for June - Golden State Valkyries
- Paige Bueckers Named WNBA Rookie of the Month - Dallas Wings
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June - Atlanta Dream
- Fever Tip off Five-Game Homestand against Aces - Indiana Fever
- Barclays Center Reveals New Public Art Project by Renowned Artist Latoya Ruby Frazier Honoring the 2024 WNBA Championship-Winning New York Liberty Team - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes
- Sparks Sign Guard Julie Vanloo
- Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes
- Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes
- Sparks Postgame Notes & Quotes