Rookies Lead the Way as Wings Top Phoenix

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The 2025 rookie class shined as the Dallas Wings defeated the Phoenix Mercury 98-89 at College Park Center on Thursday night. The shorthanded Wings started four rookies, most by any WNBA team since 2000, and saw the newcomers step up. Aziaha James recorded career bests of 28 points, six rebounds and six assists, paired with career highs of 10 field goals and five 3-pointers. Dallas (6-13) won for the fifth time in the last seven games and fourth consecutive contest at College Park Center. Phoenix, which entered the night with the WNBA's second-best record, falls to 12-6 after suffering its second consecutive loss.

James became the fifth rookie in WNBA history to total 25+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ 3-pointers made in a game and the first rookie in franchise history to reach those markers.

Paige Bueckers followed with the seventh 20-point game of her career, tallying 23 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal. Bueckers passed Sandy Brondello for No. 3 in franchise history for most 20-point games by a rookie. JJ Quinerly also finished with career highs in points (17), rebounds (5) and assists (7) in her second career start. Luisa Geiselsöder added four points, four rebounds, one steal and three blocks in her first action since returning from Eurobasket play. Center Li Yueru posted her third career double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds on the night.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Phoenix Copper (33) Thomas (7) Thomas (10)

Dallas James (28) Yueru (11) Quinerly (7)

First Quarter: Dallas 32, Phoenix 20

The Wings featured a starting lineup of Quinerly, Bueckers, James, Geiselsöder and Yueru for the first time this season. The four rookies marked the most first-year players in a WNBA starting lineup since 2000, when the Minnesota Lynx did so 12 times. Dallas was without veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale (left thumb) for the first time this season and continued to be without DiJonai Carrington, Ty Harris and Maddy Siegrist.

Dallas' offense exploded with an 11-0 run after Satou Sabally struck first for the Mercury. Bueckers sank her first 3-pointer from 29-feet to force a Phoenix timeout after falling behind 9-2. The run grew to 23-9 as the Wings went 8-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from deep. Bueckers headlined all scorers with eight points and two assists, going perfect from the floor. James and Quinerly added seven points apiece. Dallas closed the quarter shooting 76.9% from the field, 75% from 3-point range and 100% from the charity stripe to produce its highest scoring first quarter of the season.

Second Quarter: Dallas 29, Phoenix 23

Kahleah Copper powered the Mercury's answer, tallying nine points in three minutes to trim Dallas' lead to eight, 42-34. However, after subbing back in at the 4:59 mark, James went for five points to fuel a 10-2 Wings run, bringing the lead back up to double figures. James tallied a career-high 20 points by the end of the half, going 7-of-7 from the floor and 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Bueckers followed with six points in the second to total 14 for the half.

Dallas closed the first half with a season-high 61 points, the sixth-highest single-half total in franchise history and tying the most in the WNBA this season. The Wings shot 60.6% from the floor, 58.3% from 3-point range and 93.3% at the free throw line. The Wings won the initial rebounding battle, 21-10 and held a 6-point advantage in the paint.

Third Quarter: Dallas 21, Phoenix 28

Copper again brought the Mercury within single digits, powering a 17-7 run with 12 points at the midway point of the third. Dallas answered with a 7-0 spurt to build an 11-point lead.

Sabally and Copper combined for 24 of Phoenix's 28 third-quarter points, while Dallas' rookie core of James, Bueckers and Quinerly totaled 15 of the Wing' 21. Dallas continued to shoot .500 from the floor, going 7-of-14 in the third to total 57.4% from the field through three quarters.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 16, Phoenix 18

Dallas' offensive momentum rolled into the fourth, resulting in a 15-5 Wings run. As the lead climbed to as many as 17, the Mercury fought for a 15-6 run to close the fourth, with five points from Copper and four from Monique Akoa Makani. The Mercury defense held Dallas to shooting a game-low of 25% from the floor but sent the Wings to the line for eight attempts.

The Wings concluded the night shooting 47.8% from the field, 36.4% from 3-point range and 83.9% at the free throw line. Copper finished with a season-high 33 points for the Mercury. Dallas both outshot and outrebounded (38-26) Phoenix on the night.

In total, the rookie class accounted for over 73 percent of the Dallas points. The Wings also got nine points and three rebounds from Teaira McCowan, who saw her first game action since June 6 following her time at Eurobasket.

Dallas will head on the road to face the Mercury in Phoenix on July 7. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally on KFAA and streaming on WNBA league pass. The 2025 series between the Wings and Mercury is now even at 1-1.







