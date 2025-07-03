Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has been named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June, the league announced today. Gray becomes the first player in franchise history to win the award twice in a single season, and the first Eastern Conference player since Elena Delle Donne in 2019 to earn back-to-back monthly honors to open a season.

Gray averaged 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in June while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.5% from three-point range, helping guide Atlanta to a 6-4 record for the month. The Dream currently sit fourth overall in the WNBA standings heading into July.

Gray's on-court impact continues to drive Atlanta's success: the Dream are 11-2 this season when Gray scores 15 or more points.

This award adds to an already historic 2025 campaign for Gray. She was recently named a starter for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the first of her career, and became just the second player in Dream history to earn All-Star honors in three consecutive seasons. Gray is also the first Dream All-Star starter since 2018, and finished first among all WNBA guards in both the Player Vote and Media Vote.

In addition to her two monthly honors, Gray has been named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week twice-in both Week 2 and Week 4-becoming the first Dream player to earn multiple weekly awards in a season since 2018 (Tiffany Hayes).

Through 17 games, Gray is averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. She currently leads the WNBA in Win Shares (3.7), Offensive Win Shares (2.8), and Total Points (322), and is the only player in the league averaging more than 19 points per game while shooting above 40% from both the field and three-point range.

Her June performance included a career-high 32-point effort at Washington (6/15), where she added five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 33-point Dream victory-their largest margin of victory since 2014.







