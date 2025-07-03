Natalie Nakase Named WNBA Coach of the Month for June

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The WNBA announced today that Golden State Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has been named the WNBA Coach of the Month for June.

The Valkyries went 7-4 (.636) during the month of June, which included three wins by 24 points or more, and wrapped up the month winning four of their last five. Golden State averaged a 46.1 field goal percentage to go with 82.1 points, 47.5 rebounds and 18.7 assists per game, while holding opponents to 75.1 points per game. The Valkyries became the first WNBA team this season to have five players in double figures for three straight games (June 5 at PHX, June 7 vs. LVA, and June 9 at LAS). The team's +6.9 plus/minus in June was the second highest in the league.

This is Nakase's first WNBA Coach of the Month honor, who earns the award in just her second month as a first-year head coach.

Golden State hits the road to take on Minnesota on Saturday, July 5 at 5 p.m. PT, airing on KPIX, KMAX, and The Audacy App.







