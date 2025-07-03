Fever Tip off Five-Game Homestand against Aces

After winning the Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday night in Minnesota, the Fever are back in Indiana to tip off a season-long five-game homestand on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever knocked off the 14-2 Lynx on the road on Tuesday to capture the Commissioner's Cup for the first time in franchise history. Indiana's defense was the story as the Fever limited Minnesota to just 39 points over the final three quarters in a 74-59 win. Indiana closed the first half with an 18-0 run, holding Minnesota scoreless for the final 8:13 of the second quarter to take the lead and never relinquished it in the second half.

Natasha Howard was the unanimous MVP with 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. All-Star center Aliyah Boston also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds (along with six assists). The Fever won despite All-Star guard Caitlin Clark missing a third straight game with a groin injury.

The Aces have won three of their last four games and are rested entering Thursday, as they last played Saturday night in Phoenix.

Reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson is making her case for her fourth career MVP award, as she currently ranks second in the league in both scoring (21.6 points per game) and rebounding (9.9 per contest) and leads the WNBA in blocks (2.6 per night).

Jackie Young adds 18 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for Las Vegas, while Chelsea Gray contributes 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

The Fever are home for the next two weeks. They host Los Angeles on Saturday, Golden State on July 9, Atlanta on July 11, and Dallas on July 13.







