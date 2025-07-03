Sparks Sign Guard Julie Vanloo

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks signed guard Julie Vanloo, the organization announced Thursday.

After establishing herself as one of Europe's top guards, Vanloo made her WNBA debut with the Washington Mystics in 2024, appearing in all 40 games and starting 34. Her 173 assists rank seventh-most by a rookie in league history, while her 72 made three-pointers place her among the top five all-time for a WNBA newcomer. She was later selected by the Golden State Valkyries in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft. Over 49 career WNBA games, the 5-foot-8 guard holds averages of 6.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds.

Born in Ostend, Belgium, Vanloo has played for the Belgian Cats national team since 2009, competing in the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, 2022 World Cup and EuroBasket 2017, 2021, 2023 and 2025. Along with Sparks teammate Julie Allemand, Vanloo and the Cats won their first-ever championship at EuroBasket in 2023 and repeated Sunday, defeating Spain in the Final.

Vanloo is active for Thursday evening's game in Brooklyn and will be wearing No. 6.







