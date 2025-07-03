Indiana Fever Earn 27-Point Victory over Las Vegas

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (9-8) earned a dominant 27-point win over the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night. Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 45 points in the 81-54 victory.

Indiana's defense held the Aces scoreless through the first 3:31 to open the game, setting the tone for the team's defensive performance on the night. On the other end of the court, the trio of Boston, Mitchell and Natasha Howard combined for 21 points to give the Fever a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Fever continued to lead the Aces throughout the second quarter, leading 46-24 at the end of the first half. Indiana held the visiting teams to only 10 points in the second, while Boston and Aari McDonald scored six points apiece.

With 10 points scored throughout the third quarter by Mitchell, the Fever were able to maintain their 20+ point lead over Las Vegas. Indiana closed the game out, holding the Aces to just seven points in the fourth to secure the win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Aliyah Boston moved to fifth overall for total rebounds in Indiana Fever franchise history at 3:27 in the first quarter, surpassing NaLyssa Smith, Boston ended the night with seven rebounds.

- With 1:36 remaining in the second quarter, Kelsey Mitchell recorded her fifth assist of the game, marking her 700th career assist, the fourth-most in Indiana Fever history.

- Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 25 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 17 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

- Natasha Howard earned a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, the 52nd of her career and fourth of the season. With her 52nd double-double, Howard now has the 27th most double-doubles in WNBA history.

- Kelsey Mitchell & Aliyah Boston became the third Fever duo to each score 20+ points in under 30 minutes.

- The Fever earned their first win over the Las Vegas Aces in 17 games, the first since August 27, 2019.

- The 27-point margin of victory ties the largest margin of defeat for the Las Vegas Aces this season.

- The last time Las Vegas was held below 55 points was on July 31, 2015, when the team was still the San Antonio Stars.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever continue their five-game homestand, hosting the LA Sparks on Saturday, July 5, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on NBA TV and locally on WTHR.







