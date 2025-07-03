Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 79, Seattle Storm 80
July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
[cid:8a02fd29-3435-4a1a-9732-4708a69647a7] ATLANTA DREAM (11-7) vs. SEATTLE STORM (11-7) Game 18 | July 03, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, GA
FINAL SCORE Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Atlanta 13 24 20 23 79 Seattle 15 24 19 21 80
GAME LEADERS Category Atlanta Seattle Points Canada (25) Ogwumike (24) Rebounds Gray (11) Ogwumike (7) Assists Canada (5) Williams (6)
KEY TAKEAWAYS
* The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner - falling to 0-1 to open the second half of the season. * Atlanta's all-time record vs. Seattle moves to 19-25 overall, including 13-9 at home. * Jordin Canada set a new career-high with 25 points, adding 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals - her third straight game in double figures. * Brionna Jones recorded her eighth double-double of the 2025 season with 18 points and 15 rebounds. For comparison, she had just 12 double-doubles in her previous eight WNBA seasons combined. * Allisha Gray notched her first double-double of the season (12 points, 11 rebounds) and 10th of her career. * Atlanta tied its season high with 15 offensive rebounds and had a total of 46 rebounds, beating Seattle on the glass 46-24.
QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP Q1
* Brionna Jones opened the game with back-to-back finishes at the rim to give Atlanta an early edge. * Gray knocked down her first three-pointer, while Canada scored her first bucket off a Jones assist. * Jones led the Dream with four points, two rebounds, and one assist in the opening period. * Atlanta trailed 15-13 entering the second quarter.
Q2
* Canada opened the second quarter scoring off a dish from Walker-Kimbrough. * The Dream went on a 12-2 run to take a seven-point lead midway through the quarter. * Canada (11 pts) and Jones (10 pts) combined for 21 of Atlanta's first 28 points. * Fresh off the bench, Te-Hina Paopao knocked a key shot to swing momentum. * Gray added a three-pointer late, and Hillmon knocked in her first points. * The teams each scored 24 in the second. Atlanta trailed 39-37 at halftime.
Q3
* Griner started the second half strong with four quick points. * Gray converted an and-one to reclaim the lead, while Canada added clutch free throws. * Hillmon's second three-pointer brought the Dream within one. * Atlanta closed the quarter on an 8-0 run. * Gray reached a double-double (12 pts, 10 rebs) by the end of the third. * Canada entered the final frame with a season-high 20 points. * Seattle held a narrow 59-56 lead heading into the fourth.
Q4
* Jones scored the first four points of the fourth to keep Atlanta close. * Griner's second basket of the quarter gave the Dream a one-point lead. * Caldwell finished a layup off a Gray assist to extend the lead to three. * Canada hit two more free throws (finished 83.3% FT). * Atlanta tied its season high with 15 offensive rebounds, fueled by six in the fourth alone. * Jones powered the Dream late, scoring eight points in the final quarter and securing her double-double. * Despite a 15-6 run and outscoring Seattle 23-21 in the fourth, the Dream fell just short, 80-79.
