Postgame Notes: New York 89, Los Angeles 79

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 89 | SPARKS 79

NEW YORK (12-5) | LOS ANGELES (5-13)

JULY 3, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 21 16 32 20 89

SPARKS 20 21 18 20 79

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK LOS ANGELES

POINTS Cloud (23) Hamby (25)

REBOUNDS Stewart (14) Hamby (9)

ASSISTS Cloud (7) Plum (8)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Following tonight's games, Sandy Brondello will coach Team Collier at the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

Natasha Cloud recorded her third 20-point outing of the season, setting a new season-high with 23 points. This also marks just the second time in Cloud's career she posted consecutive games with 20+ points. Natasha finished shooting 58.3% (7-12) from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 on free throws, which marked her new season-high in makes at the line.

Breanna Stewart finished the night with her third double-double of the season, posting 17 points and grabbing a season-high 14 rebounds. The Liberty are now 3-0 this season when Stewart records a double-double.

Sabrina Ionescu delivered a standout second-half performance tonight, matching her season-high with 17 points after halftime. She shot an impressive 6-for-8 from the field - her most made field goals in any second half this season - and was a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, marking the first time this year she's shot 100% from three in the final two quarters. Additionally, she went 3-for-3 from the free throw line, notching her 11th game this season with a flawless free throw record.

During the third quarter, New York tied their season high of points in a quarter with 32, while shooting a combined 63% (12-19) from the field and 71.4% (5-7) from deep.

Kennedy Burke set a new season-high with three blocks and tied her career-high with four made three-pointers, a two-way performance that highlighted her impact on both ends of the floor.

The Liberty's starting backcourt of Cloud and Ionescu combined for 43 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds.

With tonight's win, Sandy Brondello tied Bill Laimbeer for second-most coaching wins in franchise regular season history with 92 total.

Finishing the night with two steals, Sabrina Ionescu passed Ring of Honor Member Sue Wicks for 14th in franchise history with 159 total.

The Liberty continue to lead the WNBA in points per game (87.6) and steals per game (8.9).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.