Paige Bueckers Named WNBA Rookie of the Month

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was named WNBA Rookie of the Month for June, the league announced today. This is Bueckers' first Rookie of the Month honor and the first for a Wings newcomer since 2019.

Over seven games in June, Bueckers averaged 21.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.9 blocks, .475 shooting from the field and .929 from the free-throw line. Her scoring average ranked third among all players and first among guards, while her steals clip ranked ninth. She was the only player to average at least 20 points and five assists in June. Among rookies, her scoring and assist averages listed first while her steals ranked second.

The 6-0 guard scored a career-high 35 points at the Phoenix Mercury on June 11, which was the second-highest point total by any player in June, and the lone 30-point showing by any rookie in the league this year.

Bueckers wrapped up the month of June by becoming the lone rookie named a 2025 WNBA All-Star Game starter, which the league announced on June 30. Bueckers had the highest weighted score for all guards when combining Fan, Media and Player rankings.

Other achievements of note over the past month:

First player in league history to record a game with 25+ points, 5+ assists, 2+ steals, 2+ blocks and zero turnovers, doing so against Indiana on June 27

Fastest player in league history to reach 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists on June 22 against the Mystics

Joined Caitlin Clark (Sept. 15, 2024) as the only rookies to record a game with 35+ points and 5+ 3-pointers made against Phoenix on June 11 with a career-high 35 points

Fourth rookie in franchise history to record 30+ points in a game (Arike Ogunbowale, Glory Johnson, Odyssey Sims)

Tied for the second-highest scoring performance by a rookie in franchise history

Cracked the top 10 in franchise history for most assists in a rookie season in just 13 games (No. 10 overall with 75)

Joins Arike Ogunbowale (June, August 2019), Allisha Gray (May, June 2017), and Odyssey Sims (July, August 2014) as Wings franchise WNBA Rookie of the Month winners

On the year, Bueckers leads all rookies in scoring (18.4), assists (5.8) and steals (1.85), while listing fourth in rebounds (4.4) and blocks (0.92).







