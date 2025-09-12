Indiana Fever to Face Atlanta Dream in First Round of 2025 WNBA Playoffs
Published on September 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
The Indiana Fever's first round playoff matchup is set. The Fever will be the sixth seed in the 2025 WNBA playoffs and face third-seeded Atlanta in a best-of-three series.
Atlanta will host Game 1 on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The Fever will then host Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 16 on 7:30 PM on ESPN. If necessary, Game 3 would be in Atlanta on Thursday, Sept. 18 on ESPN2 at a time TBD.
The winner of the series will advance to face the winner of the series between second-seeded Las Vegas and seventh-seeded Seattle in the semifinals. The semifinals are best-of-five, while the WNBA Finals are best-of-seven this year for the first time.
The Fever and Dream split their season series, but haven't played in two months. Atlanta won at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 91-90 on May 20 in the second game of the season for both teams. The Fever won 81-76 in Atlanta two days later. The home team took each of the last two matchups, with the Dream winning 77-58 in Atlanta on June 10 and the Fever prevailing 99-82 at home on July 11.
This will be the fourth playoff series between the Fever and the Dream. The two teams met in the postseason three straight years from 2011 to 2013. The Dream beat the Fever in the conference finals in both 2011 and 2013, while the Fever defeated Atlanta in the first round in 2012 en route to winning the WNBA championship.
Series Schedule: #6 Indiana vs. #3 Atlanta
DAY DATE AWAY HOME GAME TIME (ET) TV
Sunday Sept. 14 Indiana Atlanta 1 3:00 PM ABC
Tuesday Sept. 16 Atlanta Indiana 2 7:30 PM ESPN
Thursday Sept. 18 Indiana Atlanta 3* TBD ESPN2
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 11, 2025
- Wings Put it All Together, End Season with Win over Phoenix - Dallas Wings
- Atlanta Dream Tips off 2025 Postseason at Home vs. Indiana Fever - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever to Face Atlanta Dream in First Round of 2025 WNBA Playoffs - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (9.11.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Postgame Notes: NYL 91, CHI 86 - New York Liberty
- Westbeld Scores Career-High 25 Points in Sky Season Finale - Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries (23-21) vs. Minnesota Lynx (34-10) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Fall to Lynx, Setting up Rematch in First Round of 2025 Playoffs - Golden State Valkyries
- Rookie Sensation Dominique Malonga's First Year Success - Seattle Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever to Face Atlanta Dream in First Round of 2025 WNBA Playoffs
- Resilient Fever Ready for Postseason
- Indiana Fever Close Regular Season with 83-72 Victory over Minnesota Lynx
- Fever Beat Lynx to Close out Regular Season, Await Playoff Fate
- Fever Host Lynx for Regular Season Finale