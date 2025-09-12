Indiana Fever to Face Atlanta Dream in First Round of 2025 WNBA Playoffs

Published on September 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever's first round playoff matchup is set. The Fever will be the sixth seed in the 2025 WNBA playoffs and face third-seeded Atlanta in a best-of-three series.

Atlanta will host Game 1 on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC. The Fever will then host Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 16 on 7:30 PM on ESPN. If necessary, Game 3 would be in Atlanta on Thursday, Sept. 18 on ESPN2 at a time TBD.

The winner of the series will advance to face the winner of the series between second-seeded Las Vegas and seventh-seeded Seattle in the semifinals. The semifinals are best-of-five, while the WNBA Finals are best-of-seven this year for the first time.

The Fever and Dream split their season series, but haven't played in two months. Atlanta won at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 91-90 on May 20 in the second game of the season for both teams. The Fever won 81-76 in Atlanta two days later. The home team took each of the last two matchups, with the Dream winning 77-58 in Atlanta on June 10 and the Fever prevailing 99-82 at home on July 11.

This will be the fourth playoff series between the Fever and the Dream. The two teams met in the postseason three straight years from 2011 to 2013. The Dream beat the Fever in the conference finals in both 2011 and 2013, while the Fever defeated Atlanta in the first round in 2012 en route to winning the WNBA championship.

Series Schedule: #6 Indiana vs. #3 Atlanta

DAY DATE AWAY HOME GAME TIME (ET) TV

Sunday Sept. 14 Indiana Atlanta 1 3:00 PM ABC

Tuesday Sept. 16 Atlanta Indiana 2 7:30 PM ESPN

Thursday Sept. 18 Indiana Atlanta 3* TBD ESPN2







