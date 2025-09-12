Wings Put it All Together, End Season with Win over Phoenix

September 11, 2025

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings concluded the 2025 season with a 97-76 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night at College Park Center. It marked the Wings' third-largest margin of victory of the year and was done so in front of their ninth sellout crowd of 2025. The Wings had three rookies (Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James, Amy Okonkwo) score 20+ points, becoming the first rookie trio to accomplish the feat in league history.

Bueckers led the way with 24 points, eight rebounds, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the final outing of her historic rookie season, as she climbed to No. 3 on the WNBA's all-time rookie points (692) and assists (194) lists with her performance, passing A'ja Wilson on the scoring ledger and Sue Bird on the assists list.

James and Okonkwo each followed with 20 points off the bench. Okonkwo notched career highs in scoring, field goals made, 3-point field goals made and steals as she became the ninth undrafted player this season to record 20+ points in a game. James tied her career high in rebounds and notched her second 20+-point performance of the year. Dallas concludes the season 10-34 overall, 6-16 at home and 4-18 on the road as Phoenix falls to 27-17.

Game Leaders  

Points Rebounds Assists

Phoenix Sabally (14) Sabally, Akoa Makani, Brown (5) Sabally, Thomas (5)

Dallas Bueckers (24) Hines-Allen (10) Bueckers (7)

First Quarter: Dallas 25, Phoenix 28

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Myisha Hines-Allen in its final outing of the year. Phoenix jumped out with a 21-7 run behind nine points from Satou Sabally and five from Kahleah Copper. Down 14 points, Aziaha James sparked an 8-0 Dallas run off the bench as Bueckers found her for a lay in. James proceeded to go 3-of-4 from the field, racking up seven points in the final four minutes of the first. The run grew to 16-5 as the momentum shifted in the Wings' favor and the deficit came down to a single possession.

James' seven points headlined the Wings as Bueckers and Hines-Allen followed with five points apiece. Dallas went 7-of-8 in the paint to outscore Phoenix 14-6 and 7-0 in second chance points to begin.

Second Quarter: Dallas 32, Phoenix 19

The Wings' first quarter run continued into the second as it grew to 21-9 before Phoenix put together a 5-0 spurt to take a 35-30 lead. Dallas and the Mercury traded baskets for the next few minutes, resulting in four ties. James kicked off another Wings run as she did in the first, finishing underneath the basket. Okonkwo followed with two consecutive triples to retake the lead and fuel a 19-8 run lasting until the 1:53 mark of the second. Dallas finished just a point shy of its second quarter scoring high this season. Bueckers led the charge with a double-digit second quarter, going 4-of-5 from the floor to tally 10 points in the frame and 15 for the first half. James followed with 14 and Okonkwo added 11. Sabally was the only Phoenix player to reach double figures in the first half, as Phoenix shot 47% from the field and 33% from deep in the second quarter.

Third Quarter: Dallas 25, Phoenix 13

Dallas rolled through the third as the Mercury struggled to connect, making just four baskets as they shot 27% from the floor and 30% from deep. Siegrist led Dallas with six points and two rebounds and Bueckers followed with five. Okonkwo, James and Diamond Miller each added four points off the bench. The Wings continued to shoot above .500 from the floor as they shot 53% in the third. The Wings outpaced Phoenix in points in the paint (14-2), second chance points (6-0) and fast break points (8-0).

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 15, Phoenix 16

The Wings' third-quarter run pushed through to the fourth, growing to 15-6 until the final three minutes of play. Phoenix closed the night on an 8-0 run in the final two minutes of play as Kitija Laska and Kiana Williams combined for 10 points. Okonkwo added another five points, three rebounds and a steal to her stat line. Dallas outpaced the Mercury in the paint 10-4 in the fourth.

Dallas concluded the night shooting 49% from the floor, 29% from deep and 64% at the free throw line. Its bench outscored Phoenix 46-42, finishing just one point shy of its season high in bench scoring. The Wings recorded 41 field goals-marking a season-high and just the ninth time in franchise history that Dallas has recorded 40+ field goals in a single game.







