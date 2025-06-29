Connecticut Drops Road Contest to Minnesota, 102-63

June 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Minneapolis, MN - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (2-15) fell to the top-ranked Minnesota Lynx (14-2), 102-63, on the road in Minneapolis. The Sun drop to 0-2 against the Lynx this regular season, with their final meeting coming on August 30 in Uncasville.

Aneesah Morrow led the Sun for the second-straight game with another double-double. She finished with 16 points and a career-high tying 11 rebounds. Morrow also added two assists, a career-high five steals and one block in 27 minutes played off the bench. Her five steals mark a new high for a Sun player in a single game this season.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa was the only other Sun player to reach double-figures in the game, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one block. With one block in the game, she reached 100 blocks for her WNBA career, achieving the feat in 122 regular season games played.

Minnesota opened the game on a 10-2 run to force Connecticut into a timeout with 7:26 to play in the first quarter. The Lynx began the contest shooting 80% (4/5), while the Sun started 25% (1/4) from the floor. A 9-4 spurt by the Sun cut the deficit to three, 14-11, but the Lynx closed the first on a 13-6 run to take a ten-point lead into the second, 27-17. Jacy Sheldon led all Connecticut scorers with seven points through ten minutes.

The Sun let up a 10-0 Lynx run to begin the second, taking a timeout with 7:13 to play in the first half. Connecticut did not score in the second quarter until the 2:40 mark on two free throws from Tina Charles. The Lynx outscored the Sun, 23-9, in the second to take a 50-26 lead into the locker room. Jacy Sheldon led the Sun with seven points and two rebounds, while Aneesah Morrow added six points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block through two quarters of action. Connecticut 26 points in the first half mark a new season low for total points in the first half.

The Lynx began the second half on a 12-5 run to force the Sun into a timeout with 7:18 to play in the third, trailing 62-31. Minnesota outscored Connecticut, 27-15, in the third quarter to take a 77-41 lead into the final quarter of play. A 9-6 start to the fourth by the Sun forced the Lynx into a timeout with 6:46 to play in the game. Minnesota closed the game outscoring Connecticut, 19-13, to take the 102-63 win on the night.

The Sun shot 34.8% (23/66), while the Lynx shot 50.7% (36/71) from the floor on the night. Minnesota hit 10 three-point field goals (10/34), while Connecticut struggled beyond the arc, shooting 22.2% (4/18).

30 of the Sun's 63 points came from the bench in tonight's contest. Morrow led the way with 16, while Jaelyn Brown and Haley Peters each tallied five points and rookie forward Rayah Marshall added four points.

The 39-point margin of defeat marks the Sun's largest margin of defeat to the Minnesota Lynx in franchise history (previously 32, on August 19, 2019, 89-57).

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in the game. Kayla McBride added 20 points, going 5/9 from beyond the arc in the game.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 63 17 9 15 22 Morrow- 16 Morrow- 11 Allen/Peters

MIN 102 27 23 27 25 Collier- 23 Collier/Williams- 9 Hiedeman/Williams- 7

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back home on Sunday, July 6 at 4:00 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena when they host the Las Vegas Aces in their third meeting of the 2025 season.







