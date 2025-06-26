Sun Fall at Aces, 85-59

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas, NV - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (2-13) fell on the road to the Las Vegas Aces (7-7), 85-59. The Sun drop to 0-2 against the Aces this season, with their next meeting coming in Uncasville on July 6.

Tina Charles led the Sun with 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in the game. She finished 7/17 from the floor and 4/4 from the free-throw line. The outing marks the eighth time the 14-year league veteran has led Connecticut in scoring this season.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa notched 12 points, five rebounds and one block in the game, while rookie guard Saniya Rivers rounded out the Sun's double-digit scorers with 10 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks on the night.

Las Vegas began the game on an 8-0 run forcing Connecticut into a timeout with 8:33 to play in the first quarter. The Aces began the game shooting 100% (3/3) from the floor, while the Sun was just 0/1, with one turnover. The Sun continued to struggle offensively, missing their first 11 field goal attempts of the game, remaining scoreless until the 1:58 mark, when Lindsay Allen hit a running floater. Las Vegas outscored Connecticut, 21-6, through the first ten minutes of action. The Sun's six points in the first marked a new season-low of points in a single quarter.

A 5-0 start to the second by the Sun cut the deficit to 10, 21-11, with 7:12 to play in the first half. Another 6-3 spurt by the Sun cut the lead to seven 24-17, but the Aces responded on an 8-0 run to push the lead back up to 15, 32-17. Connecticut outscored 12-8 to close the half, to trim Las Vegas's lead to 11, 40-29, heading into the locker room. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Tina Charles each had eight points in the first half to lead the Sun in scoring.

The Sun began the second half on a 7-0 run to cut the Aces' lead to four, 40-36, forcing Las Vegas into a timeout with 8:00 to play in the third. Saniya Rivers had four of Connecticut's seven points on that run. The Aces responded on a 12-2 run to extend their lead back to 14, 52-38 and prompting the Sun to take a timeout with 5:31 to go in the quarter. Las Vegas closed the third outscoring Connecticut, 16-8, to take a 68-46 lead into the fourth. Connecticut started the final quarter on a 9-5 run to cut the lead to 18, 73-55, with 5:28 to play in the game. Tina Charles had six of the Sun's nine points on that run. The Aces went on to outscore the Sun, 17-13, in the final ten minutes of action.

The Sun shot 32.4% (23/71) from the field in the game, while the Aces finished 42.9% (30/70) from the floor. Connecticut notched just two three-point field goals, going 2/13 (15.4%) marking a new season-low for threes in a game for the Sun. The Aces shot 11/28 (39.3%) from beyond the three-point arc.

A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a team-high four steals. With 22 points on the outing, she also eclipsed 5,000 points in her WNBA career, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to achieve the feat (238 games).

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 59 6 23 17 13 Charles- 18 Morrow/Peters- 6 Allen- 4

LVA 85 21 19 28 17 Wilson- 22 Wilson/Young- 8 Gray- 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun continue their road trip on Friday, June 27 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT when they match up against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena.







