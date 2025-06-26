New York Liberty and Vagisil Tip off a Fresh New Era of Women's Health

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - Vagisil is proud to announce that the brand is teaming up with the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty to ignite a new era, bringing women's intimate health and wellness to center court. The two New York based brands will continue their shared legacy of empowerment, visibility, and unapologetic ownership of women's bodies.

The partnership unites two cultural pioneers who have pushed boundaries for decades. Founded in 1974 during the women's liberation movement, Vagisil has long championed and advocated for dignity and open dialogue around vaginal health - a topic too often defined by stigma or silence. The New York Liberty, one of the WNBA's original franchises and the 2024 WNBA Champions, has continued to lead on and off-the-court, championing equity, representation, and excellence in sport, culture and community, during a time of tremendous growth for the sport.

"At Vagisil, we believe that women deserve to feel confident, powerful, and authentic," said Keech Combe Shetty, Executive Chairwoman, Combe Inc., the owner of the Vagisil brand. "Our partnership with the New York Liberty is about uniting two visible and iconic brands to celebrate strength, spark open conversations, and support intimate women in every arena of life. This partnership is a bold step forward in redefining how women's intimate health is supported-and seen-on the biggest stages of women's sport."

Powered by a pioneering team of women scientists, Vagisil launched with a bold mission: to bring relief, dignity, and visibility to intimate health. What began as a breakthrough in over-the-counter intimate care has evolved into a full line of science-backed products-from therapeutic daily washes to supplements with clinically proven probiotics-that champion intimate wellness as essential, not optional. As a third-generation family business that is female-owned, Vagisil has shattered taboos, led national conversations, and empowered women to own their bodies with confidence and clarity for 50 years.

"At the New York Liberty, we know the confidence that sport can encourage. We are thrilled to partner with Vagisil to bring freshness into the spotlight as a key to confidence, not shame," said Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty. "Both of our organizations have a history of breaking down barriers and starting necessary conversations. We're proud to help elevate women's intimate health and amplify the voices of athletes and fans who deserve to feel seen, heard, and supported."

Like Vagisil, the Liberty's commitment to empowerment and visibility is paramount. Whether breaking records on and off the court, championing its community or celebrating the diversity of its players and fans, the Liberty are dedicated to prioritizing the unique needs of women athletes, underscoring the team's broader commitment to equity and inclusivity.

In an effort to provide educational resources and access to the community, the brands will partner with local organizations to provide free product to those in need throughout New York City and Brooklyn. Fans can also expect product sampling, co-branded content focused on breaking down stigmas, and fan experiences highlighting self-care as a form of self-empowerment across digital channels, on the court and in the locker room.







