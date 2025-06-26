Sequel Named as the Official Tampon Partner of the Indiana Fever

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS & SAN FRANCISCO - Sequel has been named as the Official Tampon Partner of the Indiana Fever, it was announced today. As part of the partnership, Sequel products will be available to both Fever players and fans, with complimentary Spiral Tampons available in the team's locker room and throughout Gainbridge Fieldhouse restrooms.

"We are very excited to team up Sequel, a women-founded and led company that is prioritizing the needs of women athletes," said Indiana Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox. "We are proud to offer free Sequel products to our Fever family, both on the court and off, so they can enjoy the game of basketball with comfort and confidence."

"Partnering with the Fever means being able to work with the best organization, athletes, and fans in the world right now." said Sequel co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greta Meyer. "Whether you're on the court or cheering on in the stands, Sequel's goal has always been to be a reliable and trustworthy option, and with this partnership we're getting the chance to do that on one of the biggest stages in women's sports."

Co-founded by former athletes and engineers Amanda Calabrese and Greta Meyer, Sequel tampons are designed with the athlete in mind. Looking for a period product that fit their active lifestyle and provided better leak protection, the Stanford Cardinal alumnae created their own product, which features helical grooves designed for even absorption.

The game-changing product may be familiar to Fever fans, with guard Lexie Hull also serving as an ambassador for the brand.







