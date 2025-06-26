Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Sky - 6/27/25

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Valkyries continue their home stand hosting Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Chase Center on Friday. Reese is the WNBA leader in double-doubles and she will face the Valkyries' top-five-rated defense for the first time. Golden State is 7-7 this season, while the Sky are 4-10.

Valkyries vs. Sky

Friday, June 25 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Kate Martin scored 14 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter of the Valkyries' 81-78 loss to the New York Liberty at Chase Center on Wednesday. Martin hit four 3-pointers in the final frame, doing everything she could to keep Golden State in the game until the very end. The Valkyries had multiple chances to tie the game with a three but were unable to convert. » Full Game Recap

THORNTON MAKING ALL-STAR CASE

A driving force of the Valkyries' on-court success has been versatile forward Kayla Thornton, who is leading the team in points per game (14.9 PPG), rebounds per game (7.1 RPG) and steals per game (1.7 SPG). Thornton ranks top-25 league-wide in all three categories, ranking as high as 11th in steals per game. She is one of five WNBA players averaging at least 14 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals, joined by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier, five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas and three-time All-Star Dearica Hamby. » Full Story

CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT

The Chicago Sky have gotten off to a slow start this season, holding the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Star forward Angel Reese is the league's top rebounder, averaging 11.9 boards per game, including a league-best 4.1 offensive rebounds per game. Reese became the WNBA leader in double-doubles this season with an 18-point, 17-rebound performance in Tuesday's win over the Los Angeles Sparks. She joins Caitlin Clark as the only players this season to record a triple-double, tallying 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in a win over the Connecticut Sun. Chicago reunited Reese with her LSU college teammate Hailey Van Lieth, drafting her with the 11th pick of the 2025 draft. Van Lieth has seen an increased role after the Sky lost their lead playmaker, Courtney Vandersloot, to a season-ending ACL injury.







