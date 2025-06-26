A Night in Dallas: Wings Announce Fridays' Game against the Fever Is Sold Out

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - Tickets for Friday's Dallas Wings game against the Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas have been sold out, the team announced today. Wings partner Albert is the presenting sponsor of the game, which will feature "A Night In Dallas" theme. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.

Friday's game is one of the most anticipated of the 2025 WNBA season as recent No. 1 draft selections Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings squares off with Indiana's Caitlin Clark for the first time on the professional stage.

From 3:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. CT, the Wings will host its first-ever "Party on PNC Plaza", featuring a mini sport court, photo booth that produces a commemorative fan mural, Biergarten, and Dallas' own DJ Don Perryon. Fans are encouraged to wear their Wings Western gear to celebrate the "Night in Dallas" theme, presented by Albert.

Friday's sellout is the fifth of 2025 for the Wings, and fourth of the regular season. In addition to the Fever tilt, the Wings also sold out tickets to the preseason contest against the Toyota Antelopes on May 10, the season opener against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16, the May 31 matchup with the Chicago Sky, and this past Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Dream.

Limited tickets remain for the home games immediately following the Wings-Fever matchup, including June 28 against the Washington Mystics and July 3 against the Phoenix Mercury.

American Airlines Center is located in downtown Dallas, Texas, and is home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and NHL's Dallas Stars. American Airlines Center consistently ranks as one of the busiest arenas in the world and has the ability to welcome approximately 20,000 fans for basketball games.







