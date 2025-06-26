Golden State Valkyries Team up with JPMorganChase to Empower Bay Area Women Through the Violet Book of Business

The "Violet Book of Business" Includes Workshops, Networking Opportunities And Mentorship

The Golden State Valkyries and JPMorganChase launched the "Violet Book of Business" today, a program to support 14 Bay Area women entrepreneurs by providing expertise and resources to grow their small businesses. Participants of the program will be featured by the Valkyries on their digital and social platforms throughout the season.

"The 'Violet Book of Business' represents a philosophy we believe is vital for the entire Bay Area. It's about recognizing that when we truly collaborate, we don't just establish and expand individual businesses; we elevate an entire ecosystem," said Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith. "Working alongside JPMorganChase on this initiative showcases our collective commitment to increasing visibility and support for the brilliant women entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of our region. Their success is our collective success, and we are proud to be a part of their journey."

The "Violet Book of Business" will include a series of transformative workshops that will focus on business planning, financial management, comprehensive training, financial support and networking opportunities. Each entrepreneur will also be provided with one-on-one coaching and mentorship from industry experts, marketing assets, as well as financial support to further elevate their small businesses.

Each business will be invited to be featured in the "Violet Book of Business - 2025 Edition," a physically printed and digital local business guide which will highlight each entrepreneur and be distributed throughout the Bay Area at Chase branches, and be featured on the Valkyries website.

The Valkyries and Chase worked together to select the 14 businesses in the civic engagement, economic development, education, and wellness fields, and were chosen based on leadership in their respective industries, as well as their commitment to the Bay Area community.

"Supporting the Bay Area community means championing its small businesses," said Jaime Garcia, Executive Director for Chase Business Banking. "Through the 'Violet Book of Business,' we're empowering entrepreneurs to drive growth and innovation-because we're all on the same team in this community."

Workshops will be facilitated by The Acceleration Project (TAP), a non-profit that accelerates small businesses through consulting services and high-impact support. TAP has worked with more than 100,000 small business owners. 91% are women, and 77% are people of color.







