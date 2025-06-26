Kayla Thornton Making Compelling Case to be Valkyries' First All-Star

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries are off to an impressive start to their inaugural season, surpassing the win total of the previous two WNBA expansion teams for an entire season in just 12 games. A driving force of the Valkyries' on-court success has been versatile forward Kayla Thornton, who is leading the team in points per game (14.9 PPG), rebounds per game (7.1 RPG) and steals per game (1.7 SPG). Thornton ranks top-25 league-wide in all three categories, ranking as high as 11th in steals per game. She is one of five WNBA players averaging at least 14 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals, joined by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier, five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas and three-time All-Star Dearica Hamby.

Thornton set the tone for Golden State by scoring their first official basket, hitting a turnaround fadeaway jumper over Kelsey Plum at Chase Center on May 16 and recording the franchise's first double-double in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks on May 23. Thornton sparked the Valkyries' first-ever three-game winning streak by notching a career-high 22 points in a 27-point win over the Las Vegas Aces on June 7 and recorded an 18-point 11-rebound double-double, including a clutch 3-pointer in the franchise's first overtime win on June 9. She earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors for her play over this stretch, becoming the first Valkyrie to accomplish that feat.

As the longest-tenured WNBA player the Valkyries took in December's Expansion Draft and a reigning WNBA champion, Thornton's leadership and veteran experience have helped Golden State establish a winning culture, resonating with her teammates.

"I really give a lot of credit to KT [Kayla Thornton] because her steadiness throughout the course of the game keeps us calm and when she's calm and focused, we follow her lead," guard Veronica Burton said.

For Coach Nakase, Thornton has been an on-court leader both vocally and by example that she can lean on to translate her vision onto the youthful roster.

"KT is super reliable," Head Coach Natalie Nakase said. "She's built confidence through her hard work. I love when people show me that they want to be that person. They just don't talk about it, but KT backs it up with action and that's what I love about her. When she is consistent and vocal, we usually come out with a W."

Thornton is amidst a career-year, averaging career-highs in points per game (14.9 PPG), rebounds per game (7.1 RPG), made 3-pointers per game (1.9 3PM), made free throws per game (3.1 FTM) and steals per game (1.7 SPG). Valkyries fans can show their appreciation for what Thornton and the rest of the inaugural Valkyries have meant to the franchise by voting for them as 2025 WNBA All-Stars at https://valkyries.wnba.com/all-star. Fan votes will count as double beginning on June 26 at 9 p.m. (PT) through June 27 at 8:59 p.m. (PT). All-Star fan voting concludes on June 28 at 8:59 p.m. (PT).







