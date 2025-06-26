Phoenix Mercury Announce Roster and Injury Updates

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury guard Lexi Held has been diagnosed with a pneumothorax (right lung), an injury sustained during the team's game at New York on June 19. She is making good progress in her recovery and an update on her timeline for return will be shared once determined.

Imaging has confirmed that Mercury guard Megan McConnell suffered a tibial plateau fracture in her right knee, an injury sustained against Minnesota on May 30. The Mercury have waived McConnell and will continue to assist in her rehabilitation.

The Mercury have signed guard Kiana Williams. Williams has appeared in 27 career games across three WNBA seasons, including 13 games with Seattle last season. Selected 18th overall by the Storm in the 2021 WNBA Draft, Williams won a 2021 NCAA Championship with Stanford, departing as the program's all-time leader in three-pointers made (311).







