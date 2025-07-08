Mercury Welcomes Back Two-Time WNBA Champion and Six-Time WNBA All-Star Dewanna Bonner

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signing and return of two-time WNBA Champion forward DeWanna Bonner. In a corresponding roster move, Mercury forward Murjanatu Musa has been waived.

"We couldn't be more excited to have DeWanna back in a Mercury uniform," said Mercury General Manager Nick U'Ren. "She is a true winner, leader and one of the most talented and versatile players in our game. Her high basketball IQ, shooting range, athleticism and ability to play and defend multiple positions is going to be a great addition to what are we building here in Phoenix."

Bonner makes her return to Phoenix after spending the first 10 years of her career with the Mercury (2009-16, 2018-19), where she helped bring two WNBA Championships to the Valley in 2009 and 2014. The 15-year veteran is a six-time WNBA All-Star (2015, 2018-19, 2021, 2023-24), two-time All-WNBA selection (2015, 2020), three-time Sixth Player of the Year (2009-11), All-Defensive Second Team selection (2015) and ranks third on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

Last season with the Connecticut Sun, the 6-4 wing averaged a team-high 15.0 points along with 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals. Bonner played the last five seasons (2020-24) in Connecticut, where she helped lead the Sun to a 2022 WNBA Finals appearance and five consecutive semifinals alongside Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas. She holds the Sun franchise records for most points in a game (41) and most points in a season (697 in 2023). Bonner appeared in nine games this season with the Indiana Fever, averaging 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

Originally selected fifth overall in the 2009 WNBA Draft by the Mercury, Bonner holds career averages of 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 511 games (402 starts). She is currently third in WNBA history in points (7,546), games played (511) and free throws made (1,880), fifth in minutes played (15,442), seventh in field goals made (2,517), ninth in three-point field goals made (632) and rebounds (3,101), and 12th in steals (614). Bonner joins Tamika Catchings as the only players in WNBA history to reach 7,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in their careers. She ranks second in Mercury history in games played, minutes played, steals and double-doubles and third in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

