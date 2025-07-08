Dallas Wings Waive Liatu King

Dallas Wings Waive Liatu King

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived forward Liatu King, the team announced today. King signed a rest-of-season contract with the Wings on July 2. She appeared in two games.
