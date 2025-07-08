Dallas Wings Waive Liatu King

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have waived forward Liatu King, the team announced today. King signed a rest-of-season contract with the Wings on July 2. She appeared in two games.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.