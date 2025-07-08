Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier Draft Rosters for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK - The team rosters for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, as selected by All-Star captains Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, were revealed today on ESPN during an hour-long edition of WNBA Countdown presented by Google.

Clark selected Fever teammate Aliyah Boston with the first overall pick. Collier then chose Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty with the second pick. See below for the complete pick-by-pick results.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, featuring Team Clark vs. Team Collier, will be played on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+).

Starters for the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - as selected by fans, current WNBA players and media - were unveiled on June 30. Clark and Collier were named as team captains by virtue of being the two starters with the most fan votes. Clark finished with a record 1,293,526 fan votes; Collier received 1,176,020.

Clark and Collier drafted the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves, making picks without regard to a player's conference affiliation or position. The draft began with Clark and Collier selecting from the eight remaining All-Star Game starters in the first round. The 12 reserves were then chosen in the second round.

As the top finisher in fan voting, Clark was awarded the first pick in the first round (Starters). Collier made the first selection in the second round (Reserves). The captains alternated picks in each round until all players were selected.

Following the final selection, the captains made one trade, swapping head coaches. As a result, Cheryl Reeve and her Lynx staff will now guide Team Collier and Sandy Brondello and her New York Liberty staff will lead Team Clark.

Team Clark will wear gradient uniforms; Team Collier will wear black uniforms.

Below are the 2025 WNBA All-Star Draft selections and the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rosters.

2025 WNBA All-Star Draft

First Round: Starters Selections

Team Clark Team Collier

Pick 1: Aliyah Boston, Indiana Pick 2: Breanna Stewart, New York

Pick 3: Sabrina Ionescu, New York Pick 4: Allisha Gray, Atlanta

Pick 5: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Pick 6: Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle

Pick 7: Satou Sabally, Phoenix Pick 8: Paige Bueckers, Dallas

Second Round: Reserves Selections

Team Clark Team Collier

Pick 10: Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Pick 9: Courtney Williams, Minnesota

Pick 12: Gabby Williams, Seattle Pick 11: Skylar Diggins, Seattle

Pick 14: Sonia Citron, Washington Pick 13: Angel Reese, Chicago

Pick 16: Kiki Iriafen, Washington Pick 15: Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix

Pick 18: Jackie Young, Las Vegas Pick 17: Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles

Pick 20: Kayla Thornton, Golden State Pick 19: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta

2025 WNBA ALL-STAR TEAM ROSTERS

TEAM CLARK

PLAYER TEAM POSITION HT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE YRS EXP ASG

Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever Frontcourt 6-5 12/11/01 South Carolina 2 3

^Sonia Citron Washington Mystics Guard 6-1 10/22/03 Notre Dame R 1

*Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Guard 6-0 1/22/02 Iowa 1 2

Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Guard 5-11 12/6/97 Oregon 5 4

^Kiki Iriafen Washington Mystics Frontcourt 6-3 8/26/03 Southern California R 1

Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Guard 5-8 11/12/95 Ohio State 7 3

Satou Sabally Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt 6-4 4/25/98 Oregon 5 3

^Kayla Thornton Golden State Valkyries Frontcourt 6-1 10/20/92 Texas-El Paso 9 1

^Gabby Williams Seattle Storm Guard 5-11 9/9/96 Connecticut 6 1

A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt 6-4 8/8/96 South Carolina 7 7

Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Guard 6-0 9/16/97 Notre Dame 6 4

TEAM COLLIER

^Paige Bueckers Dallas Wings Guard 6-0 10/20/01 Connecticut R 1

*Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt 6-1 9/23/96 Connecticut 6 5

Skylar Diggins Seattle Storm Guard 5-9 8/2/90 Notre Dame 10 7

Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Guard 6-0 1/12/95 South Carolina 8 3

Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Guard 6-2 4/29/00 Kentucky 3 3

Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm Frontcourt 6-3 7/2/90 Stanford 13 10

Kelsey Plum Los Angeles Sparks Guard 5-8 8/24/94 Washington 7 4

Angel Reese Chicago Sky Frontcourt 6-3 5/6/02 Louisiana State 1 2

Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Frontcourt 6-4 8/27/94 Connecticut 8 7

Alyssa Thomas Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt 6-2 4/12/92 Maryland 11 6

Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx Guard 5-8 5/11/94 South Florida 9 2

* denotes All-Star team captain by virtue of being the starters to receive the most votes in balloting by fans

^ denotes first-time All-Star selection

YRS EXP denotes number of seasons completed entering the 2025 season

ASG denotes number of All-Star selections including the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of three full days packed with WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest, Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA Live presented by Panini. The WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will both air on ESPN on Friday, July 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.







