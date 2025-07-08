Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Selects Roster for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, one of this year's 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star captains, selected her roster as part of an hour-long edition of WNBA Countdown on ESPN, presented by Google. Clark selected fellow Indiana Fever teammate Aliyah Boston No.1 overall, followed by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu No. 3 overall. Teammate Kelsey Mitchell was chosen by Clark with her first pick in the reserve's round, guaranteeing all three Fever players will team up together on June 19 in Indianapolis.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, the game's other captain, selected New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart with the second overall pick.

Clark's final two starter selections include reigning WNBA Most Valuable Player A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and three-time All-Star Satou Sabally (Pheonix Mercury).

After picking first out of the starters pot, Clark was given second pick from the reserves pot, using her first selection on her teammate, Mitchell. Clark rounded out her squad with the additions of Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm), a pair of Washington Mystics rookies in Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, as well as Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) and Kayla Thornton (Golden State Valkyries).

Represented in Clark's squad are three groups of teammates, including the Indiana Fever trio, Citron and Iriafen from Washington, and Wilson and Young from Las Vegas. Additionally, the frontcourt duo of South Carolina alumni in Boston and Wilson will once again pair up, reminiscent of the 2023 WNBA All-Star game. Former University of Oregon teammates Ionescu and Sabally will play together again for the first time at the WNBA level since joining the league in 2020.

Additionally, as part of an agreed upon trade, the two teams will swap coaches with Clark's team set to be led by New York Liberty Head Coach Sandy Brondello, while Collier will reunite with her head coach at the Lynx, Cheryl Reeves.

Rosters for both teams are as follows:

Team Clark

1. Caitlin Clark (IND)

2. Aliyah Boston (IND)

3. Sabrina Ionescu (NYL)

4. A'ja Wilson (LVA)

5. Satou Sabally (PHX)

6. Kelsey Mitchell (IND)

7. Gabby Williams (SEA)

8. Sonia Citron (WAS)

9. Kiki Iriafen (WAS)

10. Jackie Young (LVA)

11. Kayla Thornton (GSV)

Team Collier

1. Napheesa Collier (MIN)

2. Breanna Stewart (NYL)

3. Allisha Gray (ATL)

4. Nneka Ogwumike (SEA)

5. Paige Bueckers (DAL)

6. Courtney Williams (MIN)

7. Skylar Diggins (SEA)

8. Angel Reese (CHI)

9. Alyssa Thomas (PHX)

10. Kelsey Plum (LAS)

11. Rhyne Howard (ATL)







