Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - July 9

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings visit the Chicago Sky on Wednesday with tipoff at Wintrust Arena slated for 7 p.m. CT. The game will air locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29, with Ron Thulin and Fran Harris on the call.

Wednesday's meeting wraps up the regular-season series between Dallas and Chicago, with the Sky winning the first two showdowns - 97-92 on May 29 and 94-83 on May 31. The Wings starting lineup will look drastically different than the first two games due to roster changes and injuries, as Dallas has featured a four-rookie starting lineup the last two contests.

The Wings are coming off back-to-back games against the Phoenix Mercury, winning at home on Thursday 98-89 before falling in Phoenix on Monday, 102-72. Aziaha James had a career-high 28 points in Thursday's contest, while JJ Quinerly posted a career-best 18 points last night. Chicago traveled to the Washington Mystics for a midday contest today, with Washington scoring an 81-79 victory despite 22 points and 15 rebounds from Angel Reese.

Following Wednesday's game, Dallas wraps up its three-game road swing at the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Tipoff on ABC is slated for noon CT.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29, and streaming out-of-market on WNBA League Pass. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Sky Schedule & Results

5/29 @ CHI L, 92-97

5/31 @ DAL L, 83-94

7/9 @ CHI 7 p.m. CT

Chicago leads the all-time series 30-26

Game Status Report

DiJonai Carrington - Out (Rib)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Arike Ogunbowale - Out (Left Thumb)

Maddy Siegrist - Out (Right Knee)

Notable Storylines 

Rise Of The Rookies... While No. 1 overall draft pick Paige Bueckers gets a lot of the headlines, two other Dallas Wing rookie guards have been progressing at a rapid pace. Over the first 13 games of the season, Aziaha James averaged just 2.0 points per game, with her highest output being nine points. Since then, James has scored in double figures in seven consecutive contests, including the second-highest showing by a rookie in the WNBA this season with her 28-point outing in Thursday's win over Phoenix. She has averaged 15.9 points per game over the last seven contests. Similarly, JJ Quinerly averaged just 3.1 points per game over the first 17 games. Since being moved into the starting lineup, Quinerly has averaged 16.7 points per game, including a career-high 18 points in Monday's setback to the Mercury. Dallas boasts four of the top-14 rookie scorers in the WNBA this season, including league-leader Bueckers, James (No. 7), Luisa Geiselsöder (No. 13) and Quinerly (No. 14).

Team Rebounding Effort... The Dallas Wings lead the WNBA in offensive rebounding at 11.6 per game, and list third overall in rebounding at 36.9 per contest. Dallas has outrebounded its opponent in 14 of 20 games this season, including seven of the last eight outings. The Wings get rebounding efforts from top to bottom on the roster, as seven of 12 players currently on the roster average at least four rebounds per game, with no single player averaging more than 5.2 per game. Li Yueru has the single-highest rebounding showing by a Dallas player this season with her 15 boards against the Atlanta Dream on June 24, while Teaira McCowan is the most recent to reach double-digit boards when she grabbed 10 at Phoenix on Monday night.

Return To Dallas... Just over a week after recording one of the highest attended games in WNBA history, the Dallas Wings have announced they will move the Aug. 1 Indiana Fever game to American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. Tipoff remains at 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION. The Wings and Fever played in front of a crowd of 20,409 on June 27 at AAC, not only establishing a franchise regular-season record, but becoming just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to be played in front of 20,000 fans, and 10th overall including postseason. The Wings became just the fourth team in WNBA history to host a game which drew more than 20,000 fans, joining the Washington Mystics, Las Vegas Aces and Detroit Shock. Wings-Fever on June 27 aired nationally on ION and drew 1.14 million viewers, the most-watched WNBA game on ION this season and the seventh most watched ever on the network.







