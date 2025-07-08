Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the Indiana Fever won their first Women's National Basketball Association Commissioner's Cup, the National Arena League champion Beaumont Renegades left the league, and two American Hockey League head coaching vacancies were filled.

Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, National Arena League, Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, European League of Football, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, 3ICE, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Northern Super League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League, Midwest League, South Atlantic League, International League, League One Volleyball, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Indiana Fever are the 2025 Commissioner's Cup champions. Indiana defeated the defending champion Lynx on the road in Minnesota 74-59, to win the Commissioner's Cup trophy for the first time in franchise history. Fever forward Natasha Howard was the unanimous choice for MVP, tallying 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. All-Star center Aliyah Boston also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds (along with six assists).

Sophie Cunningham tallied 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench while going 3-for-5 from 3-point range, while Aari McDonald and Kelsey Mitchell contributed 12 points apiece. But it was Indiana's defense that was the difference. The Fever held Minnesota to just 39 points over the final three quarters, limited the Lynx to 34.9 percent shooting, and forced 16 turnovers.

Here are the highlights.

2025 WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced, Who was Snubbed

NBA G League

The Texas Legends have named Max Hooper as the team's new Head Coach heading into the 2025-26 season. Hooper joins the Legends after serving as the Head Video Coordinator for the Dallas Mavericks. A native of Carmel Valley, California, Hooper brings varied experiences to the role, having worked at nearly every level of the game - from pro player to NBA staffer. "Max has earned this opportunity through relentless work, a sharp basketball mind, and a clear passion for teaching the game," Terry Sullivan, Texas Legends General Manager and Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Mavericks. "He brings great energy, a strong developmental mindset, and a deep understanding of both our system and culture."

The Maine Celtics announced the hiring of Phil Pressey as Head Coach for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA G League season. Pressey becomes the first head coach in franchise history to also play for Maine during his career. The former NBA guard played at the Portland Expo while on assignment from the Boston Celtics during the 2014-15 season. "I'd like to thank Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla, and the entire Celtics organization for believing in me and giving me a chance to grow, lead, and develop," said Pressey. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and I will give my all to this team. The community of Portland is amazing, and I remember my time as a player was unforgettable at the Expo. My goal is to instill winning habits into every player who suits up for the Maine Celtics." Pressey began his coaching career in 2022 as an assistant coach with his alma mater, the University of Missouri. He then joined the Boston Celtics in 2023 where he has been ever since, working as a Player Development coach.

The NBA G League has officially named Grand Rapids Gold Owner and President Steve Jbara the 2024-25 Executive of the Year, marking the second consecutive season he has received this award. Jbara is now the first executive in NBA G League history to earn the award in back-to-back years. Under Jbara's leadership, the Gold have continued to raise the bar for excellence in the G League. From record-setting ticket sales and nationally recognized marketing campaigns, the Gold continue to grow both their fanbase and their impact in the NBA G League.

FOOTBALL

National Arena League

The National Arena League (NAL) has officially accepted the Beaumont Renegades' request to step away from league participation for the upcoming 2026 season. This decision comes following formal communication from the Renegades organization, and in accordance with NAL governance procedures. While the Renegades do not plan to compete in the 2026 NAL season, the league remains appreciative of their past contributions and the role they played in shaping a competitive 2025 campaign. "The National Arena League and its Board of Directors always strive to act in the best interest of the league and its member organizations," said Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "We wish the Beaumont Renegades nothing but success in all their future endeavors and thank them for their professionalism throughout this process."

The Beaumont franchise will play football in 2026, though the league in which the Renegades will compete in has not yet been announced.

The Amarillo Warbirds are excited to welcome Jarrod Robinson our new Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach to the team. Born and raised in Odessa, Texas, he's a product of the legendary Permian High School and Midwestern State University. With 16 years of playing experience, including 4 seasons in the indoor/arena game with the Odessa Roughnecks and San Angelo Stampede, he brings a wealth of on-field knowledge to the Warbirds. He's spent the last 10 years coaching, with 3 of those in the arena game - all with the West Texas Warbirds - where he helped lead the team to 2 championships.

Indoor Football League

Week 15 Plays of the Week

Canadian Football League

Special Teams ELECTRIFIED in Week 5 Plays of the Week

European League of Football

Top 10 Plays of Week 8

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced that the club has appointed Toby Petersen as head coach of the Texas Stars, Dallas' affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He succeeds Neil Graham, who was named last week as an assistant coach on Glen Gulutzan's staff with the Dallas Stars. "We are pleased to name Toby as the head coach of the Texas Stars," Nill said. "Toby brings over 22 years of professional hockey experience to the Stars bench. He has been successful as a player in both the NHL and AHL and has held coaching positions in both leagues. Toby understands what it takes to build and develop a championship caliber team, as he has been part of winning a Calder Cup as a player and coach. Additionally, his familiarity with our organization is invaluable and will no doubt help us continue the culture that has been established in Cedar Park."

Petersen worked the last two seasons (2023-25) with the Colorado Avalanche as skills coach.

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced the organization has hired Mark Letestu as the head coach of the franchise's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. Letestu, 40, spent the last four seasons as an Assistant Coach with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. In that span, the Monsters compiled a 136-117-23-16 regular-season record from the 2021-22 to 2024-25 seasons. Additionally, the club qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs each of the last two campaigns, including capturing the North Division title in 2023-24 and advancing to the Conference Finals that year before falling to the eventual champion Hersey Bears. Letestu also coached one season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) ranks as an assistant in 2012-13. "We're excited to welcome Mark to the Avalanche and Eagles family," said Avalanche Assistant General Manager Kevin McDonald. "Mark has quickly established himself as an up-and-coming coach in the American Hockey League and we feel he's the perfect fit to lead the Eagles moving forward."

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Saint John Sea Dogs roll out new logo

3ICE

We're Back! Season 3 Puck Drop is July 17th, 2025! Where? Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. How long? It's a five-week season with eight legendary head coaches at the helm chasing The Patrick Cup. Where to watch? FanDuel Sports Network at 7pm each week and NHL Network the next day!

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Messi Bags a Brace in MLS Return After Club World Cup!

National Women's Soccer League

Boston Legacy FC has signed their first ever player, American midfielder Annie Karich (pronounced CARE-ick). Karich's contract extends through the end of the 2027 season, with an option to renew for 2028. Karich comes to Boston from Frauen-Bundesliga club SC Freiburg as a free agent, where Karich was a defensive midfielder for two seasons, making 36 appearances for the German club. "I want to grow by developing my overall game as a player and by learning how to adapt again into a new city, new team, and everything, and I'm really excited to do that here in Boston," said Karich, who hails from Surfside, CA.

Welcome to Boston, Annie Karich

The Houston Dash will host Carolina Ascent FC (USL Super League) at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, July 20 at Houston Sports Park, both teams announced. Carolina Ascent FC finished at the top of the USL Super League table with a 13-6-9 (WLD) record. The first-year club reached the semifinals of the postseason tournament and reached the final match of the season with an eight-game unbeaten streak. The match on July 20 will be the second friendly against a USL Super League team. The Dash hosted Dallas Trinity earlier this year as part of the team's preseason match schedule.

Join Claudia Pagan & Christine Cupo as they take a look at some of the top performers in the National Women's Soccer League, giving out their midseason awards to each.

Gainbridge Super League

Lexington Sporting Club is proud to welcome Masaki Hemmi as the new head coach of the club's women's team, which will compete in the upcoming 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Hemmi joins Lexington following a successful stint as interim head coach of Chicago Stars FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). He stepped into the role earlier this year and helped stabilize the team's performance, earning a draw in his first match and bringing fresh energy to the squad. "I'm incredibly excited and truly honored to have the opportunity to lead Lexington Sporting Club into the 2025/26 season and beyond," said Hemmi. "My passion lies in developing every individual within the organization to maximize our collective potential and drive the highest probability of success," said Coach Hemmi. "I will give everything I have to help establish Lexington Sporting Club as a fortress for professional soccer, both in this country and on the global stage."

Carolina Ascent FC announced that the club has signed defender Brianna Martinez on loan from NWSL side Orlando Pride. Martinez has made 27 appearances for Orlando since joining the club in 2023."We are delighted to welcome Bri into the Ascent family," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "I have watched her career take shape over the past few years, and now am lucky to see her in our team with our players. I am sure Bri will make an immediate impact here in the Carolinas." Martinez appeared in 13 matches in the Pride's 2024 season, making eight starts en route to the club raising the NWSL Shield and winning the NWSL Championship. The 25-year-old made her professional debut on April 23, 2023.

Northern Super League

Emma Regan, Holly Ward, and Noelle Henning open up about how the Northern Super League plays a crucial role in player development and pathway to the Canadian national team.

Canadian Premier League

Saves of the Month - June 2025

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from the All-Star Game

Women's Lacrosse League

Team Izzy started the fourth and final quarter of the Maybelline WLL All-Star Game up two, forcing Team North to chase it for the rest of the game after the spark plug that was Izzy Scane kept the team's lead out of reach. Scane, captain of Team Izzy, scored eight goals - four in the second quarter - and had one assist to reverse the team's dull first quarter and capture the first-ever Maybelline WLL All-Star Game in a 24-20 win over Team North, captained by Charlotte North, at CPKC Stadium. Scane also won game MVP honors. "It's just one of those nights, things were going well,"' Scane said. "I appreciate the team putting me in positions to put it in the back of the cage."'

National Lacrosse League

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Derek Keenan to a two-year contract extension, the second year being an option for the 2026-27 season. Keenan will be returning for his 16th season with the Rush, continuing his roles as General Manager and Co-Head Coach. "I am honoured to be given the opportunity to continue to build towards the ultimate goal of the Saskatchewan Rush - winning an NLL Championship. Our current group of young players and veteran leadership have all of us energized to do the work to get back to the playoffs and get over that final hurdle."

The Art of Deception with Ottawa Black Bears Jeff Teat

BASEBALL

Midwest League

In this episode of Stadium Wonders, SI Staff Writer Dan Gartland takes you inside Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa - one of America's most scenic and resilient minor league baseball stadiums. Join us for an exclusive interview with Quad Cities River Bandits CEO Dave Heller, who shares the secrets behind keeping this iconic ballpark open season after season - even when the Mississippi floods its banks! From its stunning riverfront views to its famous Ferris wheel and floodplain design, Modern Woodmen Park is a true gem in the heart of the Midwest.

South Atlantic League

Pirates prospect Michael Walsh records the save in a combined perfect game for High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers

Phillies right-hander Josh Hejka closes out a three-pitcher no-hitter for High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws

International League

Cubs No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie goes deep twice in his first multi-homer game of the season for Triple-A Iowa Cubs

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Indy Ignite announced that the team has named Lauren Bertolacci as head coach. Bertolacci was recently the head coach of Swiss Volley powerhouse Viteos NUC and is the head coach of the Swiss Women's National Team, which won the championship of the CEV Volleyball European Silver League last weekend for the first time in history. A native Australian, Bertolacci brings a decade of elite coaching experience and a legacy of international success to the Indy Ignite. She is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished coaches in European volleyball in recent years. Before stepping into coaching, Bertolacci completed a 10-year professional career as a setter across France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland. She began her coaching career in 2013 in men's professional volleyball, quickly elevating her team, Luzern, into a dominant force in Switzerland's top division. In 2018, she became head coach of Viteos NUC, where she led the club through seven standout seasons - capturing six national championships, four Swiss Cup titles and guiding the team to a historic appearance in the 2024 CEV Cup final. She concluded her tenure with an impressive 207-37 record, establishing NUC as a force in Europe.

League One Volleyball

LOVB Houston's Julia Brown Shares Her Matchday Story

Major League Rugby

The Utah Warriors Rugby organization is proud to announce that Robbie Abel has been named Head Coach, effective July 1, 2025, following the conclusion of the 2025 MLR season. Abel has served as the Warriors' Forwards Coach and Pathway Manager since 2022, playing a central role in the team's evolution into a playoff contender and Western Conference leader. He brings a proven combination of professional playing pedigree and coaching leadership. Since joining the Warriors, Abel has been instrumental in shaping the team's forward pack and building a strong locker room culture. He now stands as the longest serving member of the club's coaching staff with 66 appearances. "I feel very blessed to be able to continue to coach the Utah Warriors in this new capacity," said Abel. "Coops has been a tremendous mentor for me and a huge support in my career, and as such I'm excited to build on the foundation that's been established as we look ahead to 2026 and beyond."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 10 of the 2025 season!







