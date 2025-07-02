Carolina Ascent Add Defender Brianna Martinez on Loan from Orlando Pride

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today that the club has signed defender Brianna Martinez on loan from NWSL side Orlando Pride. Martinez has made 27 appearances for Orlando since joining the club in 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome Bri into the Ascent family," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "I have watched her career take shape over the past few years, and now am lucky to see her in our team with our players. I am sure Bri will make an immediate impact here in the Carolinas."

Martinez appeared in 13 matches in the Pride's 2024 season, making eight starts en route to the club raising the NWSL Shield and winning the NWSL Championship. The 25-year-old made her professional debut on April 23, 2023.

Martinez was selected 17th overall by Racing Louisville FC in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

Martinez was a five-year starter at the University of Notre Dame, captaining the Irish in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2022, she helped Notre Dame advance to the NCAA quarterfinals.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico native won the 2020 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship with the United States. Martinez most recently appeared for the U-23 team in a spell of friendlies in 2022.







