Lexington SC Signs Veteran Midfielder Taylor Aylmer to Gainbridge Super League Roster

July 2, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has signed midfielder Taylor Aylmer on transfer from Spokane Zephyr FC ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season pending league & federation approval. A proven leader with championship experience and a team-first mindset, Aylmer brings a steady hand and winning pedigree to the heart of Lexington's midfield.

Her path to Lexington reads like the blueprint for a modern professional: start every college match, earn your stripes in the NWSL, take your game abroad, and keep growing every step of the way. From the Big Ten to the top tier of European soccer, Aylmer has consistently shown up, adapted, and made an impact wherever the game has taken her.

Aylmer played her collegiate career at Rutgers University, where she started all 85 matches, served as a two-year captain, and led the Big Ten in assists as a senior. Her leadership and on-field awareness earned her All-Big Ten and All-Region honors in 2019.

She made her professional debut in 2021 with NJ/NY Gotham FC and later joined the Washington Spirit, where she was part of the 2021 NWSL Championship team. After two seasons in the nation's top league, she broadened her career overseas, joining Åland United in Finland's Kansallinen Liiga. She returned to the U.S. in 2023 for a short-term contract with Racing Louisville FC before taking on a key role with Spokane Zephyr FC in the USL Super League. With Spokane, she made 24 appearances (23 starts) and scored four goals during the 2024/25 season.

Now in Lexington, Aylmer brings valuable experience and a calm, commanding presence to a squad building toward the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. She adds to a growing roster focused on culture, chemistry, and competitive ambition.

Lexington SC will begin preseason play July 13 with a road match against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium.







