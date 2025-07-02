Brooklyn FC Signs Forward Catherine Zimmerman

July 2, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women today announced the signing of forward Catherine Zimmerman ahead of the club's 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Zimmerman brings a wealth of international experience to Brooklyn, having played professionally in both the NWSL and A-League Women.

A New Jersey native, Zimmerman most recently played for Western United in Australia, where she was named the club's 2024/25 Player of the Season after a standout campaign. Over two seasons in the A-League, she tallied seven goals and four assists in 22 appearances with Western United. Prior to that, she spent three seasons with Melbourne Victory, scoring 14 goals in 39 appearances.

"Catherine is a proven goalscorer and a fierce competitor who brings leadership and professionalism to every environment she enters," said Kevin Tenjo, Brooklyn FC Sporting Director. "Her experience abroad and her drive to contribute immediately made her an ideal addition as we build toward our second season."

Zimmerman began her professional career in the NWSL with Sky Blue FC after a decorated college tenure at Providence College, where she scored 32 goals across 68 appearances and was named Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the 2015 BIG EAST Tournament. She also won consecutive Golden Boots during her time with Calder United in Australia's NPL Victoria, where she netted 76 goals in 55 matches from 2018 to 2019.

"I'm incredibly excited to be part of what Brooklyn FC is building," Zimmerman said. "It means a lot to return home to the U.S. and join a club that's deeply connected to its community and ambitious about the future. I can't wait to meet the fans and get to work with the team."

Season tickets for the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season are on sale now at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Single-match tickets, fall plans, suites, and group outings are also available. Season ticket members enjoy the best pricing, premium seats to all 14 regular season home matches, and exclusive perks including warm-up access, player meet & greets, and a member gift. Visit SeatGeek to purchase or email tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com for more information.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.