Lexington SC Welcomes Katherine Kat Asman on Loan Ahead of New Season

July 2, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce the addition of goalkeeper Katherine "Kat" Asman on loan from Orlando Pride, pending league and federation approval.

Asman, a Georgia native, joined Orlando Pride ahead of the 2025 NWSL season on a two-year deal through 2026. After spending the 2024 season with the Portland Thorns after she was selected in the third round, No. 39 overall, in the 2024 NWSL Draft by the Thorns.

Ahead of her professional career, Asman served as Penn State's starting goalkeeper, making 323 saves in 87 games and recording 27 shutouts for the Nittany Lions.

Asman adds depth and composure in goal, with a collegiate resume that offers both consistency and reliability.

As preparations for the new season continue, Asman joins a competitive Lexington SC squad eager to leave their mark in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign.

The countdown to the 2025/26 season begins July 13, when Lexington SC travels to Lynn Family Stadium to take on Racing Louisville SC in a preseason matchup.







