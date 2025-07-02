DC Power Football Club Signs Washington Spirit Forward Margie Detrizio
July 2, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
DC Power FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Washington Spirit forward Margie Detrizio pending league and federation approval.
"We are excited to welcome Margie Detrizio to Power FC ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Margie is the ideal player to elevate our front line of attack and boost offensive chances. Detrizio's NWSL exposure and success in college has prepared her to shine as she advances in her professional career. We are eager to embed her into Power FC's system and confident in her abilities to take our side's attack to the next level."
Detrizio launched her professional career in Mar. 2025 on a short-term injury replacement contract with the Washington Spirit (NWSL). Detrizio appeared in two matches for the Spirit. In her professional debut on Friday, Mar. 15 in the Spirit's regular season opener against the Houston Dash, Detrizio recorded one shot on target as an 83rd-minute substitute in the Washington Spirit's 1-2 road win.
Prior to the Washington Spirit, Detrizio played five seasons in the NCAA. Detrizio played her first four seasons for Washington State University before transferring to the University of Georgia for her final year of eligibility
Named to the SEC Preseason Watch List ahead of the 2024 season at the University of Georgia, Detrizio appeared in 21 fixtures (19 started) and led the team in goals (nine), points (20), shots (65) and shots on target (34).
Through four seasons at Washington State University, Detrizio appeared in 71 fixtures (48 started), played 4,326 total minutes, scored 26 goals and had 16 assists. Her senior season (2023), Detrizio started in all 19 appearances and recorded a team-high 21 points, eight goals and five assists warranting her selection to the All-Pac 12 Third Team.
As a Junior (2022), Detrizio appeared in 19 matches (18 started) and scored a team-high 11 goals, the third most across the league. Her standout 2022 season earned her selection to the All-Pac 12 Second Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region Third Team.
In 2021, Detrizio appeared in 21 matches (nine started), scored four goals, delivered three assists and helped lead the Cougars to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. As a freshman (2020), she played in all 12 matches and led Washington State rookies with four goals.
Prior to College, Detrizio played for Basha High School and Utah Royals FC of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.
DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.
Margie Detrizio
Position: Forward
Birthplace: Chandler, AZ
Birthdate: 9/17/2001
Height: 5'10''
Age: 23
Status: Domestic
