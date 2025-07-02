Kess Elmore Departs from Brooklyn Football Club

July 2, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women today announced that forward Kess Elmore has departed the club. Elmore joined ahead of the inaugural USL Super League season and made 11 appearances off the bench during the 2024/25 campaign.

Brooklyn FC thanks Kess for her contributions during the club's first season and wishes her all the best in the next chapter of her career.







