Kess Elmore Departs from Brooklyn Football Club
July 2, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women today announced that forward Kess Elmore has departed the club. Elmore joined ahead of the inaugural USL Super League season and made 11 appearances off the bench during the 2024/25 campaign.
Brooklyn FC thanks Kess for her contributions during the club's first season and wishes her all the best in the next chapter of her career.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Sporting Club JAX Announces Major Partnership with Ascension St. Vincent's - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Lexington SC Welcomes Katherine Kat Asman on Loan Ahead of New Season - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC Signs Forward Catherine Zimmerman - Brooklyn FC
- DC Power Football Club Signs Washington Spirit Forward Margie Detrizio - DC Power FC
- DC Power Football Club Signs Carolina Ascent Forward Jaydah Bedoya - DC Power FC
- Kess Elmore Departs from Brooklyn Football Club - Brooklyn FC
- Lexington SC Signs Veteran Midfielder Taylor Aylmer to Gainbridge Super League Roster - Lexington Sporting Club
- Midfielder Cassie Rohan Joins Lexington SC Gainbridge Super League Roster - Lexington Sporting Club
- Carolina Ascent Add Defender Brianna Martinez on Loan from Orlando Pride - Carolina Ascent FC
- Lexington SC Signs Defender Hannah Johnson to Gainbridge Super League Roster - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Brooklyn FC Signs Forward Catherine Zimmerman
- Kess Elmore Departs from Brooklyn Football Club
- Brooklyn FC Announces Initial Roster Updates Following Inaugural Season
- Two Brooklyn FC Players Named to USL Super League Second Team After Inaugural Season
- Brooklyn FC Confirms Transfer of Neeku Purcell