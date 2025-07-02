DC Power Football Club Signs Carolina Ascent Forward Jaydah Bedoya

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Carolina Ascent FC forward Jaydah Bedoya pending league and federation approval.

"We're pleased to welcome Jaydah Bedoya to Power FC ahead of the 2025/26 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Bedoya made an immediate impact in her professional debut with Carolina Ascent FC and brings additional skillsets from exposure with the Ecuador Women's National Team. We're confident in her ability to contribute offensively and drive our side's play in the attacking third."

Making her professional debut with Carolina Ascent FC on Aug. 25, 2024, Bedoya scored three goals and recorded an assist in 23 appearances (eight starts) over 889 minutes. The 23-year-old forward earned multiple league-wide honors including consecutive USL Super League Team of the Month selections in October and November 2024.

Bedoya made her international debut for the Ecuador Women's National Team in a 1-2 loss against Chile on Feb. 22, 2022. Most recently, Bedoya appeared in Ecuador's 3-1 win on Feb. 24, 2024 in a friendly against Uruguay.

Bedoya played three seasons at the University of Connecticut from 2020-2022 before transferring to West Virginia University to finish her college career. Bedoya recorded 13 shots (eight on target) in 18 matches over 302 minutes.

Through three seasons with the University of Connecticut, Bedoya played in 43 matches (29 started). In 2021, Bedoya led the Huskies in goals (six), assists (four) and points (16) during her sophomore year. Her standout 2021 season earned her selection to the All-Big East First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team.

Prior to college, Bedoya played for three years at Tabor Academy located in Marion, Mass. Led by Bedoya, Tabor Academy reached the 2019 Class B New England Championship and the 2018 Class B New England Championship Semifinals. Additional accolades include back-to-back All-League honors in 2018 and 2019 and All-Region recognition in 2019. Bedoya was chosen for the Junior All-Star Game in 2019 and was the No. 2 top goal scorer in the Independent School League in 2019.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Jaydah Bedoya

Position: Forward

Birthplace: New Bedford, MA

Birthdate: 3/20/2002

Height: 5'5''

Age: 23

Status: Domestic







