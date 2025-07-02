Midfielder Cassie Rohan Joins Lexington SC Gainbridge Super League Roster

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has signed midfielder Cassie Rohan ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Rohan, a native of Palatine, Illinois, brings proven experience and a competitive edge to Lexington's midfield. She played four seasons at Drake University, earning All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team honors in both 2018 and 2019. She was also named to the MVC All-Tournament Team in each of those seasons.

As a senior in 2019, Rohan appeared in 17 matches with 14 starts, scoring two goals and adding one assist. Both of her goals that year were game winners, including one in a 1-0 victory during the MVC Tournament semifinal. Over her college career, she made 58 appearances and started 30 matches.

Following her time at Drake, Rohan went on to make her professional debut with the Chicago Red Stars in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. She appeared in the opening match of the tournament, becoming the first Drake women's soccer alum to play in the NWSL.

Rohan brings a composed presence to the field, known for her vision, positioning and ability to control tempo in the middle third. Her signing adds another key piece to a Lexington SC squad preparing for its upcoming season in the Gainbridge Super League.

Lexington SC will begin preseason play July 13 with a road match against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium. The club opens the 2025/26 regular season this fall at Lexington SC Stadium.







