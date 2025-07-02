Sporting Club JAX Announces Major Partnership with Ascension St. Vincent's

July 2, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX) today announced a landmark Founding and Official level partnership with Ascension St. Vincent's, positioning the trusted Jacksonville-based healthcare provider as a cornerstone sponsor of both the club's professional women's team and its 10,000-player youth academy as the organization prepares for its historic inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League this August.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Ascension St. Vincent's will appear prominently on the front of the Sporting JAX women's professional team jerseys and replica kits, as well as on the front of 30,000 Sporting JAX Soccer Academy matchday and training kits to symbolize the organization's foundational role in shaping the identity and success of the club through the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In addition to inclusion on the front of the jersey for naming rights, the partnership includes a full suite of healthcare services for the women's team. These include physicians, medical specialists, imaging and surgical support, and on-site athletic trainers. The partnership was announced during Sporting JAX's first media day, which was held at the club's training headquarters at Episcopal High School's Knights Campus.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ascension St. Vincent's as the first founding partner of Sporting JAX," said Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting JAX. "This partnership is built on shared values -commitment to health, community and the advancement of women in sport. Ascension's expertise will be critical to our players' wellbeing and performance, and their involvement in our academy and outreach programs will touch thousands of families across Northeast Florida."

The agreement also grants Ascension St. Vincent's a significant brand presence at all of Sporting JAX's home matches at UNF's Hodges Stadium for the next two years, across broadcast and digital platforms and throughout all youth and community engagement programs. As a presenting partner of the Sporting JAX Soccer Academy, Ascension will support year-round youth development, clinics and grassroots initiatives that expand access and opportunities throughout the region.

"At Ascension St. Vincent's, we believe in investing in the long-term health and vitality of our communities," said Michael Shaw, Chief Strategy Officer at Ascension. "This partnership with Sporting JAX allows us to further that mission by supporting professional athletes, inspiring young players and improving health outcomes across the First Coast."

"This partnership is a game-changer for us," said Stacey Balaam, Head Coach of the Sporting JAX women's team. "Knowing our athletes will have access to top-tier medical care and support from Ascension St. Vincent's gives us peace of mind and a competitive edge. We're building something special here in Jacksonville, and it's incredible to have a partner that believes in our vision and our players."

A leading name in regional healthcare, Ascension St. Vincent's operates four hospitals and more than 90 other sites of care and employs more than 5,300 associates. As part of Ascension, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the U.S., the organization leverages its long-standing tradition of trusted and compassionate care to enhance this innovative partnership.

Sporting JAX will make history this summer as Jacksonville's first-ever professional women's sports team, kicking off with two inaugural matches in the International Women's Soccer Series presented by Visit Jacksonville at UNF's Hodges Stadium against Scottish Women's Premier League champions Hibernian FC Women on August 2, followed by Wrexham Women AFC on August 10.

Following the preseason friendlies, Sporting JAX will make its debut in the Gainbridge Super League with a home opener against DC Power FC on Saturday, August 23, at 7 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. All regular-season and playoff matches will stream live on Peacock, with local broadcast details to be announced soon.

Season ticket packages for all 16 matches and group tickets (10 or more) are currently available, starting at just $10 per match. Fans purchasing early will receive a complimentary inaugural season scarf (while supplies last). The preseason matches are currently available on a single-game basis and as part of a money-saving, two-game "Euro Pack." Visit www.sportingjax.com/tickets or call (904) 863-KICK to secure your seats for this historic season. For breaking news, behind-the-scenes content and matchday updates, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.







