Lexington SC Signs Defender Hannah Johnson to Gainbridge Super League Roster

July 2, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has added another rising talent to its Gainbridge Super League roster with the signing of defender Hannah Johnson ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Johnson, a Florida native with SEC pedigree and recent NWSL experience, brings energy and versatility to a back line that's beginning to take shape. Known for her ability to read the game and push forward when needed, she arrives in Lexington following a spring stint with Angel City FC, where she made her professional debut in June.

Before stepping onto the NWSL stage, Johnson anchored the defense at Mississippi State. Over four seasons with the Bulldogs, she made 81 appearances, racking up more than 4,900 minutes, 7 goals, and 13 assists. Her efforts helped guide the program to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and earned her all-conference recognition.

Johnson's journey from Middleburg, Florida, to the professional game is a reflection of the resilience and work ethic that define the culture Lexington SC is building. After signing with Angel City on a short-term roster relief deal in March, she made her NWSL debut in a 2-2 draw against Chicago on June 7. Her contract concluded at the end of June, just as Lexington's summer roster was coming into focus.

As preseason continues, Johnson becomes part of a growing group of players who are ready to help shape the club's 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League campaign. She joins a squad built not just on talent, but on grit, ambition and a belief in what Lexington soccer can become.

Lexington SC kicks off its campaign on July 13 with a preseason matchup against Racing Louisville SC at Lynn Family Stadium.







