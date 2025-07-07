Lexington SC Announces Loan Signing of Forward Mariana Larroquette Ahead of 2025/26 Season

July 7, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is pleased to announce the loan signing of forward Mariana Larroquette from Orlando Pride, pending league and federation approval.

Larroquette is a seasoned Argentine forward with professional experience across South America, Europe, and the NWSL. She began her career at River Plate and has since played for Universidad de Chile, Norway's Lyn, Sporting CP, and León in Mexico.

She joined Orlando Pride in 2023 after appearing in 19 matches for Kansas City Current in 2021. On the international stage, Larroquette has represented Argentina in two FIFA Women's World Cups, the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, and the 2019 Pan American Games.

Bringing veteran leadership, a proven goal-scoring ability, and extensive international experience, Larroquette adds depth and quality to the Lexington SC frontline.

With the new season approaching, Larroquette joins a talented Lexington SC team eager to leave its mark on the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League.

The countdown to the new season begins July 13, when Lexington SC visits Lynn Family Stadium for a preseason match against Racing Louisville FC.







