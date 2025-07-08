Lexington Sporting Club Signs Justina Gaynor to Gainbridge Super League Roster

July 8, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce the signing of Justina Gaynor to its Gainbridge Super League roster ahead of the 2025/26 season, pending league and federation approval. Gaynor adds to an already talented group of signings and joins the Greens after most recently playing for NWSL side Chicago Stars FC.

A native of Shelby Township, Michigan, Gaynor was a standout at the youth level, earning an impressive list of accolades: three-time US Youth Soccer National Champion, three-time Regional Champion, and five-time Michigan State Cup Champion. She was also selected to the Olympic Development Program state and regional teams and participated in national training camps.

Following high school, Gaynor played one season of NCAA soccer with Butler University before transferring to Michigan State where she would go on to play another four seasons. While in East Lansing, she became one of the most decorated players in Michigan State women's soccer history. She earned United Soccer Coaches All-America honors, was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, and was named the 2023 Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, a two-time First Team Scholar All-America and Academic All-America honoree, she was also the university's Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient and a 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year nominee.

Over four seasons at Michigan State, Gaynor made 83 appearances (73 starts), recording 16 goals and 20 assists. This included five game-winning goals in 2024 alone. She helped lead the Spartans to back-to-back Big Ten Championships and multiple NCAA Tournament wins, including the program's first-ever NCAA Second Round victory. She was also named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, recognizing her among the nation's elite collegiate players.

Gaynor signed her first professional contract on March 12, 2025, with Chicago Stars FC after earning an invitation to preseason as a non-roster invitee. She made her professional debut just two days later, appearing as a second-half substitute in the club's season opener.

The Michigan native brings strength, composure, and versatility to a Lexington SC side continuing to take shape ahead of its inaugural Gainbridge Super League campaign.

Lexington SC will begin preseason play on July 13 with a road match against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

Fall season tickets are on sale now! If you are interested in Lexington SC ticketing opportunities, please call (859) 201-3932 or purchase online.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 8, 2025

Lexington Sporting Club Signs Justina Gaynor to Gainbridge Super League Roster - Lexington Sporting Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.