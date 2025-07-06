Izzy Scane's 9 points earns her first Maybelline WLL All-Star Game MVP, powers Team Izzy past Team North

July 6, 2025 - Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) News Release







Team Izzy started the fourth and final quarter of the Maybelline WLL All-Star Game up two, forcing Team North to chase it for the rest of the game after the spark plug that was Izzy Scane kept the team's lead out of reach.

Scane, captain of Team Izzy, scored eight goals - four in the second quarter - and had one assist to reverse the team's dull first quarter and capture the first-ever Maybelline WLL All-Star Game in a 24-20 win over Team North, captained by Charlotte North, at CPKC Stadium on Friday night.

Scane also won game MVP honors.

"It's just one of those nights, things were going well,"' Scane said. "I appreciate the team putting me in positions to put it in the back of the cage."'

Rachel Clark, the first 2025 graduate off the board during the Maybelline WLL All-Star Selection Show, opened the scoring. She doubled down to make it 2-0 for Team North within two minutes of play. After 3 ÃÂ½ minutes of play, Clark had her first WLL hat trick. She finished with five goals and two points.

"All of the recently graduated college athletes did a phenomenal job tonight, Rachel being one of them,"' Team North coach Laurie DeLuca said postgame. "When she has space and room, she's lethal."'

Clark started at attack alongside North and Kenzie Kent to complete the Boston College alum trifecta.

Team North ended the first quarter with the 7-6 lead. Sam Apuzzo evened it at seven with the first goal of the second quarter, and her third on the day. Ally Kennedy secured her hat trick with the next goal, and first lead of the game for Team Izzy at 8-7. Then Scane took over, exploding for the four goals in the second frame for the 13-10 lead at half. Team Izzy never relinquished the lead from there.

On the day, there were seven total hat tricks. North finished with four goals and two assists. Apuzzo and Kennedy each had five goals for Team Izzy.

Sam Smith won 39 of 45 draws and picked up 34 ground balls to award Team Izzy a scoring chance after nearly every draw.

"I try not to focus that much on the numbers ..."' Smith said. "It's always just next draw, next draw."'

"That many draw controls is absolutely absurd,"' Scane said. "That's something she puts a lot of effort into."'

Team Izzy assistant coach Dana Dobbie said what makes Smith and Scane, two of the team's biggest difference makers on the day, is "that it's all team-first."'

Here's how the rest of the All-Star Weekend events played out.

Goalie Wars The new Goalie Wars challenge had goalies shooting on each other from 15 yards apart, with the most accurate shotmaker taking home the hardware. Taylor Moreno nabbed the first win of the day for Team North and the first-ever WLL Goalie Wars title after defeating Kady Glynn 2-0 in the championship round.

Moreno bested Delaney Sweitzer in the opening round with an overtime golden goal. Glynn also beat Erin O'Grady on a golden goal, coming on her first shot of overtime.

Accuracy Challenge The Accuracy Challenge gave each athlete 32 seconds and up to 20 balls to shoot, with each hit target worth one point. North and Kent represented Team North, while Scane and Apuzzo represented Team Izzy.

Scane opened up the competition with five goals and Kent matched that number. Apuzzo hit four targets and North, the reigning event champ who shot last in the first round, also posted five makes for a three-way tie.

Scane, Kent and North then had 15 seconds each to hit as many targets as possible to win. In less than half the time of the first round, Scane and North matched their first-round scores of five and Kent posted four, pushing the competition into an extra round and matching the All-Star captains up against one another for a spot in the finals.

In 15 seconds, Scane hit three and North hit two to send Scane to the finals during the halftime of the Lexus PLL All-Star Game on Saturday.

Fastest Shot North and Emily Hawryschuk represented Team North and Erin Coykendall and Ally Kennedy represented Team Izzy in the Fastest Shot challenge, with North and Hawryschuk reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour and 89 mph, respectively.

Both North and Hawryschuk advance to the championship at halftime of the PLL All-Star Game on Saturday.

Lacrosse Relay Dempsey Arsenault and Abby Bosco represented Team North, alongside brothers Pat and Chris Kavanagh to complete the relay in 48.8 seconds.

Ally Mastrioanni and Sydni Black represented Team Izzy on a team with the PLL's Jack Hannah and Matt Campbell. Hannah's one-hit long ball helped earn the team a victory with a time of 36.4 seconds.







